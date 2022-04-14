BUXTON – Albert Arnold Booker, 73, son of the late Roland Booker and Lillian (Graffam) Booker, passed away on April 6, 2022 in Bradenton, Fla. after battling lung cancer for two years.

Al was employed by Yudy’s Tire when he was drafted into the army in 1968 and got married after basic training before doing a tour in Vietnam in 69-70. He returned to Yudy’s and remained with the company through several owners until retirement. He was forever loyal to his employer, his family and his many friends and was respected for his integrity.

Al was an avid fisherman and hunter from childhood and provided many delicious meals for his family. He enjoyed racing at Beech Ridge years ago and many camping trips and snowmobiling including overnight into Canada where he was known at the border as Bumpa. His favorite hobby was doing anything wood from firewood to craft items to remodeling. He spent many hours on his tractor hauling trees out of his wood lot.

He enjoyed visiting with family and friends at his camp in Jackman and playing horseshoes with anyone willing at the lakehouse. More recently he enjoyed wintering in Florida where, surprisingly, they also play horseshoes.

He loved his family and they loved him right back.

He was predeceased by a brother, Scott. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Penny Richards Booker; daughters Tiffany Payton of Casco and Melissa (Peter) Hoyt of Jackman; siblings Raymond (Carolyn) of Porter, Sherry (Pete) Henderson of Alfred, Kenneth (Kathy) of Dayton, Mark of Waterboro, Eric of Waterboro, Kelly (Jody) Daniels of Indiana and Ross (Jennifer) of Waterboro; grandchildren Joe, Josie, Jessie, Lily, Libby; and great-grandchildren Gabe, Lyla and Albie.

Visitation will be held on Friday April 22 from 12 – 1 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will then follow at South Buxton Cemetery with US Army Honors. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial

contribution to a cause meaningful to you

