Richard “Dick” Jacques, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on April 10, 2022. He was 86 years young.

Richard was born in Biddeford on March 21, 1936, a son of Raoul and Annabelle (Boisvert) Jacques. Richard graduated from St. Louis High School as a member of the class of 1955. He attended Memphis State University on a football scholarship. He later transferred to St. Francis College, graduating in 1960. While at St. Francis, he married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Boissonneault. They would be the love of each other’s life for the next 63 years.

After graduation, Richard returned to St. Louis High School where he taught English and coached football and basketball. In anticipation of the closing of St. Louis, Richard accepted a teaching position at Biddeford High School where he was an assistant coach on the BHS 1967 state champion football team. He later taught English and was the chair of the French Department at Sanford High School where he also served as the head football coach.

Richard was a member of the Biddeford School Board that built the addition to Biddeford High School in 1971. He had a heart for public service and took great pride in supporting and promoting both state and national candidates, including serving as a campaign manager for Sen. George Mitchell and President Jimmy Carter. Richard was a long-term member of the Arundel Yacht Club in Kennebunkport and a member of the Knights of Columbus, fourth degree.

In 1970, Richard and JoAnn acquired the Clam Shack in Kennebunkport, and later bought Shackford and Gooch fish market, which became Clam Shack Seafoods. They operated the Clam Shack for over 30 years. During their ownership, the Clam Shack grew from a small roadside takeout fast food stand to a widely recognized and honored seafood destination. The Clam Shack received numerous accolades including being featured in Bon Appetit magazine – the first fast food restaurant to be so honored. More importantly to Richard, his customers became his friends.

Richard truly was as one friend noted: “The best of the best. He demanded respect from his actions rather than his words. He was a fierce protector of loved ones and a great soul that people flocked to because he made them feel comfortable and loved. When you met Richard, he treated you with kindness and made you feel like you were family … even though, on occasion, he might not have remembered your name!”

His greatest achievement came from being an incredible husband, father, grandfather, and most recently great-grandfather. Richard and JoAnn had four children, Keith Jacques and his wife Kathleen of Saco, Deacon Kevin Jacques and his wife Aline of Biddeford, Karen Jacques (deceased), and Kenneth Jacques of Alfred. “Pappy” or “Pepere” was grandfather to Davis Jacques, Joshua Jacques (wife Kylie), Alex Jacques, Zachariah Jacques (wife Katarina), and Karen Jacques. Recently, Richard enjoyed the newest addition to the family, great-grandchild Silas Jacques, who he affectionately referred to as “my baby.”

Richard and JoAnn rarely missed the opportunity to attend and support their children and grandchildren at sporting, school and family events. Richard will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Richard was predeceased by his daughter Karen and his parents Raoul and Annabelle Jacques.

In addition to his sons and their families, he is survived by his loving wife JoAnn Jacques of Biddeford, brother Ralph Jacques and wife Charlotte of Biddeford, brother Raymond Jacques and wife Judy of Kennebunk, and brother-in-law Michael Boissonneault and wife Dona of Acton. He also is survived by several cherished nieces and nephews.

Richard and his family would like to thank Dr. John Vella and his staff not only for their exceptional medical care, compassion and support, but also for becoming like family after Richard’s kidney transplant in 2010.

Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. In consideration of the current circumstances, the family asks that you please wear a mask during visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Richard’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, at kidney.org or 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

To view Richard’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.

