ORLANDO, Fla. – Alan Louis Micohen passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. He was 74 at the time of his passing.

Alan was born on Dec. 7, 1947, in Portland, to his father, Hyman “Mike” Micohen, and his mother, Selma Micohen (née Berenson, deceased).

He was a longtime regional sales manager with Panasonic before he and his family moved to the Orlando, Fla. area in 1988. Alan spent many years loving to cook, speaking of his days in Maine and sharing time with his family.

He is survived by his father, Mike Micohen; his first wife, Edwyna “Eddi” Micohen; his daughters Alicia Somsak (née Micohen, married to Will Somsak), Suzanne Dickson (née Micohen, married to Brian Dickson), Deborah Micohen; his brother, David Micohen (married to Lynne Micohen); his niece, Leah Micohen, his nephew, Daniel Micohen; his grandchildren Ashley Stull (née Dickson, married to Eric Stull), Jackson Dickson, and Jake Somsak; and his life-long, childhood best friend who was a brother to him, Donald Levy.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at a future date.

Please donate to the Dementia Society of America or the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.

