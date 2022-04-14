SCARBOROUGH – Arthur Louis Leddy, 84, of Scarborough, lovingly referred to by his family as ‘Papa,’ passed away at 2:03 a.m., Wednesday April 13, 2022, after a life filled with kind service to others, and unconditional love.

Arthur was born Arthur Louis (Ladakakos) Leddy on March 3, 1938 to Louis John (Ladakakos) Leddy and Dorothy Elizabeth Maxwell in Biddeford. Arthur graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1956.

After graduating, he started his job at Royal Typewriter as a technician and salesman kickstarting a lifelong career in his chosen field, finishing that career at Fisher-James Company in Biddeford, where he developed a close relationship with the owner, Bob Hayward.

In 1955, Arthur would go on to meet his first love Patricia (Leavitt) Leddy. Arthur and Patricia went on to have four children, Cynthia Robin of Saco, Susan Patrice (Gary Wright) of Grass Valley, Calif., Sherri Dee (Randy Libby) of Scarborough, and Allyssa Lynn of Atlanta, Ga.

Arthur’s grandchildren include Natashia Marie Caroll Libby (Chris Dejesus) of Panama City Beach, Fla., Randall Arthur Libby of Orangevale, Calif., Justin Clinton Libby of Freeport, Shane Michael Wright of West Lake Village, Calif. and Dustin Lars Wright (Amy) of Penn Valley, Calif.

Arthur’s great-grandchildren include Samuel Crosby of Sanford, Kayden Eric and Karter Christian of Penn Valley, Calif.

Arthur is survived by his four daughters; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, one on the way; and a large number of extended family and friends.

Arthur received a call early in his life to serve others. It began with his becoming a boy scout leader, a Reserve Officer with the Maine State Police and a US Marine reserve. He was always willing to share many stories of adventure through his life experiences and had a sharp memory for the details of his life. Arthur also had many lifelong friends and too many friendships to count, a true friend to all he encountered.

Arthur was a dedicated member of the Blue Point Congregational church where he was a staple; a dedicated choir member, instrumental in helping with holiday events, the annual Bean Hole suppers and other gathering occasions.

Arthur was always in service to others; whether it was volunteering at his church, Pine Point nursing home or at the Veterans home in Scarborough where he proudly achieved Volunteer of the year.

Arthur was an avid water skier and strong swimmer. He enjoyed these hobbies at his beloved Swan Pond in Lyman surrounded by family and friends. Arthur was a huge fan of Big Band and Jazz music, specifically Stan Kenton and the Glen Miller band. Another interest was the Railroad industry, and it’s no wonder he spent the final years of his life in his home in Pine Point beside the railroad tracks listening to the ‘click-clack’ of the Amtrak and freight train move swiftly and regularly by his home.

Arthur later found love and companionship again with Judy Faust and her son Joey Faust. Judy and Arthur shared many years enjoying dinners out, long rides along the coast and beautiful conversations together. They were also able to enjoy the company of Joey and his two little girls.

Arthur will be missed by those who were lucky enough to have crossed his path and to have felt his warm smile, love and kindness.

Services will be held at Blue Point Congregational Church on Saturday April 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Online condolence messages can be submitted to the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Memorial donations may be made to:

The Gosnell House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

The family felt very grateful for their kind

and loving care

