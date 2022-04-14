WESTBROOK – Charles David Spencer, 86, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Avita of Stroudwater. David was born on April 6, 1936, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Steven Murray and Mary (Sears) Spencer.

He graduated from Wesleyan University and the University of Pennsylvania with his doctorate degree.

In the 1960’s he served in the Peace Corps in Micronesia and then worked as a doctor for migrant farm workers in Yakima, Washington. Throughout his career he was the Medical Director at Kaiser Permanente Company and Shepherdstown, West Virginia Community Health Center. He was known for being a doctor who always made his patients feel heard and taken care of.

David married the love of his life, Heidi Honnold, and they raised their three children together. He was a talented vocalist, a lover of all nature and most of all cherished the time he spent with his family. They will remember him as a caring devoted husband, and incredible father who always supported all of his children’s hopes and endeavors.

David was predeceased by his wife, Heidi Spencer. He is survived by his children, Hans Spencer, Jason Spencer, Tanya Spencer Shepardson; brother, Doug Spencer; grandchildren, Charlie Spencer, Anica Spencer, Diego Spencer, Cooper Shepardson, and Hunter Shepardson.

A Funeral service celebrating David’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. To view David’s obituary page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

