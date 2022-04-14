CAPE ELIZABETH – Frank G. Ham, 92, of Cape Elizabeth died on Tuesday March 29, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Also known as Frank the Crank, always answering the phone with “you call we haul”

Frank was born in Portland, June 26, 1929, the son of Edwin L. and Annie Martin Ham. He was educated in Portland Schools.

For 41 years he was employed with Portland Terminal Company as a car inspector and record writer. He retired in 1989.

He was a proud member of First Baptist Church in South Portland. He served as a greeter for Sunday Morning Service.

He was predeceased by his wife Gertrude Bean Ham, along with 14 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by three sons, Frank G. Ham Jr. of Windham, James Ham of South Carolina, Peter Ham and wife Marti of Port St. Lucie, Fla., two daughters Jeannie Odom and husband Ralph of Kissimmee, Fla., Patti Campbell of Westbrook; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one brother Thomas Ham of Portland; several nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

A visiting hour will be from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Hobbs Funeral Home 230 Cottage Road South Portland, Maine 04016 followed by a Memorial Service at noon the Funeral Home. A reception will take place at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Centre at the conclusion of the service. Online condolences at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to;

Hope Community Church

(Building Fund)

879 Sawyer Rd.

South Portland, ME 04106

