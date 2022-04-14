CAPE ELIZABETH –

Gertrude B. Ham “Pretty Eyes”, 98, of Spurwink Avenue, Cape Elizabeth, died on Saturday March 26, 2022 surrounded by her loving husband Frank

She was born in Portland on Dec. 14, 1923, daughter of Ernest and Ruth Waterhouse Bean. She lived all her life on Sprurwink Avenue. Educated in Cape Elizabeth schools, she graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and later Providence Bible Institute.

For 39 years was employed in the Office of Hay and Peabody Funeral Home. She retired as Office Manager in 1986.

She was a proud member of First Baptist Church in South Portland for over 80 years and served for many years as Secretary-Treasurer of the Sunday School. Later served for several years as Church Clerk. She was a former member of the Portland Zonta Club.

Gertrude is survived by her husband Frank G. Ham, one sister Hazel B. Harris of Saco; several nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews.

A visiting hour will be from 11:00 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Hobbs Funeral Home 230 Cottage Road South Portland, Maine 04016 followed by a Memorial Service at noon the Funeral Home. A reception will take place at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality Centre at the conclusion of the service. Online condolences at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Hope Community Church

(Building Fund)

879 Sawyer Rd.

South Portland, ME 04106

