PORTLAND – Jeanette Edith Moore died April 4, 2022 with loving family by her side. She was 88.

Jeanette was born on Dec. 7, 1933 in Houlton, to Irma Maude (Quint) McKinnon and Thomas Leland McKinnon.She graduated from Houlton High School in 1951 and earned her education degree from Ricker College in 1955. Jeanette taught history, biology, and civics at Hodgdon High School for two years after graduation and became the first female driving instructor in Maine while teaching there.

Jeanette married Herbert Joseph Moore on Nov 28, 1957. They were married for 40 years until Herb passed away in 1997.

Jeanette is survived by three children and their spouses, Johanna Bartlett and her husband Cliff, Bridget Slocum and her husband Mike, John Moore and his wife Laurie; and six grandchildren.

Early in their marriage, Jeanette’s husband Herb introduced her to two of her favorite activities: dancing and football. Jeanette enjoyed dancing with Herb at every opportunity and was a long time Patriots fan.

Jeanette frequently met friends for coffee and enjoyed spending a few weeks in Florida during the winter with some of those friends for several years. She was known for her sparkling wit and sparkling jewelry.

Jeanette found a new career later in life. She worked at Hannaford for many years and was competitive about having the fastest “scan” time.

Jeanette was generous and quick to offer help. She was devoted to her family. She loved friend and family gatherings. Jeanette especially enjoyed the large gatherings of her family and friends for her 75th, 80th, and 85th birthdays.

Special thanks are extended to the Northern Light Hospice team for easing her last few months with their care and friendship.

A mass of Catholic burial will be held in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, Jeanette requested donations to one of her favorite charities:

Catholic Charities at https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give/ or: any local food bank

