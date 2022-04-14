KENNEBUNK – John F. Fortune died peacefully at Gosnell House on April 3, 2022.John was the son of John Francis and Mary (Denn) Fortune, raised in Brooklyn N.Y. He was a son of Ireland, a husband of 71 years, devout Catholic, life-long learner, artist, public servant, Army veteran, Peace Corps volunteer, world traveler, humorist, conservationist, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend to many and much admired for his kindness.John was predeceased by his sister Margaret and brothers William and James; and by his beloved daughter Peggy (Margaret Mary). He is survived by his wife Lottie Fortune of Kennebunk; daughters Aileen Fortune (David Agan) of Wells and Mary Fortune of Kennebunk; grandchildren John Fortune Agan (Kimberly) of Washington DC, Clare Fortune-Lad (Kyle) and Daniel Fortune Finn, both of Massachusetts; and four great-grandchildren, Benton, Alexandra, Robin and Sloane.A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on April 22 at St. Martha’s Church in Kennebunk. Reception to follow in the church hall. Burial will take place in June at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.Arrangements by Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford. Full obituary at https://www.hopememorial.com The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donationsmay be made to:Wells Reserve at Laudholm https://www.wellsreserve.org or to:Good Shepherd Food Bank https://www.gsfb.org

