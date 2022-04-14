PORTLAND – After a long illness Joseph “Joe” Stevenson passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 5, 2022, at the age of 73 at Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough. He was born in Portland on Feb. 25, 1949, to Joseph E. and Thomasina M. (Napoleone) Stevenson.

Joe graduated from Portland High School in 1969 and enlisted in the Navy. He served from 1969 to 1973 on two Naval Carriers, USS Bonhomme Richard, and USS Coral Sea as Navy Fireman (FN) and worked in the boiler and mechanical rooms, where he completed engineering watches, operated electrical equipment, and completed repairs. While stationed at the U.S. Naval Base Subic Bay in the Philippines, Joe met the love of his life, Nelita Obas, and in the summer of 1973, they were married. Joe graduated from Andover College and was employed by Shaw’s Supermarkets for 36 years before retiring in 2010.

Joe had a heart of gold and he loved and enjoyed his family. He spent time working in his wood shop, often building furniture, and repairing small machines, reading history books, listening to the Golden Oldies, watching Western and adventure movies and comedy shows, while eating ice cream and sweets. Fishing was a favorite activity, especially catching brook and brown trout. He enjoyed a simpler life with his family, his home, and watching the wildlife in the backyard.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother Vernon Stevenson, Sr. Joe is survived by and will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 48 years Nelita; his children, Angelica Milo (Jay), Deborah Stevenson, Maria Stewart (Ron), Michael Stevenson and Robert Stevenson; grandchildren, Ross and Gage Pratt, Julia and James Plante, Evan and Tanner Herman, Eva Stevenson, Sophia and Mae Milo, Ryleigh, Payton and Isabella Kimball, Maksim Roewer; great-grandchild, Sawyer Pratt; and brothers and sisters, Henry Stevenson (Kathleen), Edie Gribbin, Tina Enman (David), Maryann Grimaldi (James), Catherine Hardy (John), Charity Bratton (Eric), Barbara Lisa (Bob), and Anthony Stevenson (Rae-Ellen); along with numerous nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews; and friends too numerous to mention.

Special thanks to the wonderful family members and staff at Maine Veterans’ Home that provided compassionate care for him.

Visitation hours will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St. Gorham. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Gorham with Military Honors.

To share memories of Joe or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, those that wish to give can donate to a charity that supports military Veterans, research for Parkinson’s disease, or dementia treatment

Guest Book