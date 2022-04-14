BUXTON – Nils “Swede” Sjulander, 89, beloved husband, dad, and Gramp, died in Buxton on Friday April 8, 2022, from lung cancer.He was born in Newton, Mass. on Dec. 28, 1932, to Ellis and Dagny Sjulander. He graduated from Dedham High School and served in the Coast Guard for three years.In 1959, he moved with his family to the Buxton / Hollis area. For many years, he was a member of the Hollis Lions Club and received the Melvin Jones Award for service. He was also a longtime member of the Bar Mills Community Church.In 1972, he started Eagle Industries, a precision sheet metal shop in Hollis, which is now operated by a son and grandchildren.His greatest joys in life were a perfect lawn, clean windows, old cars, and visits with his grand and great grandchildren.He was predeceased by his daughter Sara Pease.He is survived by his wife Judy; sons, Jon Sjulander and his wife Gigi, and David Sjulander and his wife Eryn, son-in-law, Sanford Pease; grandchildren, Mark Sjulander and his wife Elizabeth, Lars Sjulander and his wife Katie, Ingrid Leschefske and her husband Griff, Gretchen Krier and her husband Sean, Daniel Pease, and Victoria Pease; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Lyla, Nikolas, Anja, Sigrid, Ellis, and Otto.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday April 20 at 3 p.m. at the South Buxton Cemetery, River Road, Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com﻿In lieu of flowers,the Sjulander family recommends memorial donations to be made to:Bar MillsCommunity ChurchP.O. Box 424Bar Mills, ME 04004

