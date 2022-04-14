Richard W. Coffin 1952 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Richard “Wayne” Coffin, 69, of Brunswick died on April 6, 2022, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Portland on May 2, 1952, the middle child of Richard and Joan Coffin. He attended Brunswick schools and graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 1974 with a Bachelor of Nautical Science degree and a minor in Humanities/English. He was a Mooring Engineer in Trinidad-Tobago, Granada and Louisiana stabilizing oil rig platforms. He piloted oil tankers as part of the Military Sealift Command. He attained the rank of Lt., (JG) from the United States Naval Reserves. Upon return to Maine he worked as a Mason with Mr. Al Grant and his cousin Bobby. He lobstered in summer and drove oil trucks for DownEast in winter. He found joy in his many friends, in fishing, in traveling to Virginia to play guitar with friends, in his cat, Kitten, and in smoking fish, cheese and jerky which he gifted to many. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Vaughn and his longterm companion, Allyson Ammons. He is survived by his sister, Linda and her husband Paul Miles-Matthias, his sister-in-law Susie Hincks Coffin and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com A graveside service will be held later this year. Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341. In lieu of flowers, contribute to your favorite charity in his memory.

Guest Book