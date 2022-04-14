NEW HIRES

The Institute for Family-Owned Business has hired Evelyn Goulette as a marketing and events intern. Goulette is a student at Thomas College pursuing a bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations and concentrated marketing.

Northeast Credit Union has hired Bonnie Ward as vice president of technology. Ward will oversee digital infrastructure, digital development and IT solutions.

Tyler Hudson has rejoined Synergent as vice president of software delivery. Hudson, of Springvale, has 24 years of experience in financial services. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of operations and digital services at HRCU.

Northern Light Surgery and Trauma has hired Avian Chang. Dr. Chang specializes in the management of patients with multi-system traumatic injuries, those who need emergency general surgical services, and critically ill surgical patients in the ICU.

Maya Odlin has joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Odlin, of Scarborough, will serve clients across southern Maine.

PROMOTIONS

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution announced the following promotions.

Melissa Boilard was promoted to vice president, employee talent and relations manager. Boilard was hired in 1997 and joined the human resources department in 2014 as an HR generalist. Boilard was promoted to vice president in 2019.

Heather Forgea was promoted to retail loan underwriting officer. Forgea joined SBSI in 2015 as a retail loan processor. She was promoted to retail loan underwriter/facilitator in 2019.

Jen Winston was promoted to payroll and benefits specialist. Winston joined the bank in 2019 as a benefits specialist.

Jenn McCallum was promoted to senior retail loan processor. McCallum was hired in 1995 as a teller. She joined the loan department in 2003, where she worked in multiple roles.

Kathleen Grenier was promoted to customer relationship officer at the Scarborough branch. Grenier joined the Westbrook branch in 2012 as a teller and was promoted to customer relationship associate in 2018.

Stacey Skinsacos was promoted to senior retail loan underwriting officer. Skinsacos joined SBSI in 1999 as a teller before joining the Loan Department in 2000. In 2003, she was promoted to retail loan underwriter/facilitator.

Zach Golojuch was promoted to retail loan processing supervisor. Golojuch joined SBSI in 2019 as a retail loan processor and was promoted to loan processing team lead in 2021.

Stephen Wallace was promoted to president and chief executive officer of Maine State Credit Union. Wallace, who currently serves as executive vice president, joined the credit union in 2017 as vice president of lending. He was promoted to senior vice president of retail in 2020 and rose to executive vice president in 2021. Wallace will replace current president and CEO Tucker Cole, who is retiring on June 1, 2022.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Sandy Alaimo was named secretary of the board of directors of Saint Andre Home. Alaimo has 18 years of experience in special education and currently works at the East Rochester Elementary School in Rochester, New Hampshire.

SeniorsPlus named three new members to its board of directors.

Tina Riley, who served two terms in the Maine House of Representatives, is an electrician and resides in Jay.

Gary McGrane, of Jay, is an organizer and a retired educator. He is president of the Maine Education Association – retired.

Dustin Ward, of New Gloucester, is the president and founder of It Is Time …, LLC. He is also a member of the New Gloucester select board.

The National Association of Social Workers has named Chris McLaughlin executive director of the Maine Chapter. McLaughlin is the founder and owner of Inspired Consulting Group, LLC. He has spent the last 20 years providing behavioral health services to youth and families in a variety of clinical settings. He is also an adjunct faculty member at the University of Maine in Orono and Husson University in Bangor.

