SCARBOROUGH — For those interested in the proposed FY2023 budget with representatives from the Scarborough Town Council and Board of Education, there will be four opportunities to attend budget discussions, with both in-person and remote options (Zoom links at scarboroughmaine.org). These include:
• Wednesday, April 20, 6:30-8 p.m. – In-Person at Town Hall (Remote participation available)
• Thursday, April 21, 12:30-2 p.m. – In-Person at Town Hall (Remote participation available)
• Saturday, April 23, 9-10:30 a.m. – In-Person only at Public Safety Building
• Monday, April 25, 6:30-8 p.m. – Virtual only
For more information, go to https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected/town-news/default/~board/town-news/post/budget-roundtable-discussions
In addition, the Town of Scarborough is conducting a comprehensive parks and facilities master plan to allow for meaningful park and recreation facility improvements that yield higher levels of performance and increased enjoyment for all user groups. Learn more in an upcoming virtual Open House on Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. (Zoom). The zoom link can be found at scarboroughmaine.org
Fore more information, go to https://www.scarboroughmaine.org/stay-connected/town-news/default/~board/town-news/post/parks-facilities-master-plan-public-meeting
