If you are looking for a silver lining in the Bruins’ 3-2 loss to Ottawa on Thursday – and, granted, even the most die-hard Pollyanna might need a magnifying glass for that – it would have to be the third-period work put in by goalie Jeremy Swayman.

After Linus Ullmark left the game after the first period with suspected concussion symptoms, Swayman was victimized by a bad angle goal and then faced a lengthy 5 on 3 that produced two goals, one with a two-man disadvantage and another when playing 5 on 4.

But with the Bruins down by a goal in the third period, he made two stops on Connor Brown breakaways and a third when Alex Formenton was all alone in front of the net. Overall, he stopped all nine shots he saw in the third.

“I think there’s some positives coming from that third,” said Swayman on Friday. “I thought we had a chance to win the game and I wanted to do whatever I could to help them. You give up three goals in the second and you want to make sure that, if they have the opportunity to score, I was doing my job to keep it a close game.”

Swayman will be in net for the foreseeable future. Coach Bruce Cassidy said that Ullmark was well enough to practice but he did not go on the ice. He termed the goalie day-to-day but, as we’ve seen with other injuries, these things can linger.

Swayman said nothing changes for him.

“My mindset stays the same. I want to play every night,” said Swayman. “I want to give this team a chance to win every night. Obviously, I hope he has a speedy recovery. I know he will. I want to make sure I’m doing everything I can to help this team win games.”

On Saturday, Swayman will face the Penguins, against whom he had a rough outing on Feb. 8 in a 4-2 loss. After sitting the next game, Swayman then went on a 9-0-1 run. With all the issues the team is dealing with right now, the Bruins could use a little bit of that airtight goaltending from Swayman.

Troy Grosenick will back up.

BRANDON CARLO, who missed Thursday game with suspected concussion symptoms (he’s got a fairly extensive history with head injuries), was back on the ice for Friday’s practice and is expected to play on Saturday. Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand took maintenance days but they’re expected to play against the Penguins.

David Pastrnak (core) and Hampus Lindholm (knee) skated prior to practice but did not participate in the team session.

