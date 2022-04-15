Treat the moms in your life to a full afternoon of culinary delights with Maine State Music Theatre and Mumbai to Maine from noon to 3 p.m. on May 7 at the Maine Tasting Center in Wiscasset.

This Eat, Watch, and Learn event includes a wine- and cheese-tasting reception, a three-course meal with cooking lessons, a special Mother’s Day gift, and automatic entry to win Mumbai to Maine’s Indian-simmer sauces, SKORDO Indian spices, and Bixby Chocolate.

Cherie Scott, a Mumbai-native who now calls Maine her home and the creator of Maine’s first Indian-inspired culinary brand, will share her cultural roots and nostalgic anecdotes of her journey from Mumbai to Maine, as she provides the class with her coveted family recipes from the heart of India.

Tickets are $150 per person, and all proceeds benefit Maine State Music Theatre’s Revival Fund.

For more information, to view the full menu, and to buy tickets, visit msmt.org or call the box office at (207) 725-8769.

