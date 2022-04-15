FAIRFIELD — A South Dakota man was arrested Friday after he attempted to rob the Skowhegan Savings Bank on Main Street in Fairfield, police said.
A 911 call was made shortly before 9 a.m. saying the bank was being robbed, according to Fairfield police Officer Casey Dugas.
Fairfield police were joined at the scene by Waterville officers and Maine State Police, and they apprehended 47-year-old Mark J. Ryder, Dugas said.
He was taken into custody at gunpoint and Dugas said Ryder did not display a weapon during the robbery attempt.
Authorities only identified Ryder as being from South Dakota, without providing a hometown or specific residence.
He was taken to the Somerset County Jail in Madison on a charge of attempted robbery, according to Dugas, who's the public information officer for Fairfield police.
Ryder has a court date scheduled for June 15.
Dugas said Friday’s incident was the first bank robbery attempt in Fairfield in years. The department has no record of another such attempt since at least 2005, he said.
