John F. Fortune died peacefully at Gosnell House on April 3, 2022.

John, born in 1926, was the son of John Francis and Mary (Denn) Fortune, raised in Brooklyn, New York. He was a son of Ireland, a husband of 71 years, devout Catholic, life-long learner, artist, public servant, Army veteran, Peace Corps volunteer, world traveler, humorist, conservationist, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend to many, and much admired for his kindness.

John was predeceased by his sister Margaret and brothers William and James and by his beloved daughter Peggy (Margaret Mary). He is survived by his wife, Lottie Fortune of Kennebunk; daughters Aileen Fortune (David Agan) of Wells and Mary Fortune of Kennebunk; grandchildren John Fortune Agan (Kimberly) of Washington, D.C., and Clare Fortune-Lad (Kyle) and Daniel Fortune Finn, both of Massachusetts; and four great-grandchildren, Benton, Alexandra, Robin and Sloane.

A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on April 22 at St. Martha’s Church in Kennebunk. Reception to follow in church hall. Burial will take place in June at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.

Arrangements by Hope Memorial Chapel, Biddeford.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Wells Reserve at Laudholm, www.wellsreserve.org, or Good Shepherd Food Bank, www.gsfb.org.

