BIDDEFORD — Sister Theresa Labrecque, formerly known as Sister St. Robert of Milan, died at St. Joseph Convent on April 11, at the age of 98.

She was born to Eugene Labrecque and Ludivine Roy Labrecque on Oct. 6, 1923, in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Sister Theresa was the second child in a family of 11 children. She received her education at St. Anne School and St. Anne High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

On August 25, 1942, Sister Theresa entered the Congregation of the Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, also known as the Good Shepherd Sisters of Quebec, in Biddeford, Maine. After her initial training, she spent one year at the Mother House in Quebec where she studied and readied herself for teaching. She taught in the Van Buren Schools from 1945 until 1954 when she began her missionary service in Lesotho, Africa, where she functioned as an educator until 1994.

Upon her return from southern Africa, Sister Theresa began her ministry as assistant director of Bay View Villa in Saco, Maine, welcoming visiting and vacationing guests. In 2008, upon the closure of Bay View Convent, she moved to St. Joseph Convent in Biddeford, Maine.

Sister is survived by two brothers: Louis of Salem, New Hampshire, Albert of Florida. She also leaves two sisters who are members of different religious communities: Sister Lillian, an Oblate of Bethany in Quebec, and Sister Pauline, an Auxiliary of the Blessed Sacrament in Wisconsin.

She is preceded in death by four brothers: Roger, SM, a Marist priest who died in 1987, and was buried in the Fiji Islands, Robert, SM, a Marist priest who died in 1992, Raymond, and Richard; and by two sisters: Sister Jeannette, SCIM, who died in 2000, and Sister Cecile, SCIM, who died in 2013.

There will be no visiting hours due to Covid.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Convent on April 19, 2022, at 1 p.m.

The burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Biddeford, Maine.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

