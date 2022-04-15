SOUTH PORTLAND – Edward Buck died on Monday, April 11, at the age of 43. Eddie was born in Portland the son of William and Donna Ray Buck.

He grew up surrounded by family and tons of kids that became life-long friends in the Willard Beach neighborhood of South Portland. He will be remembered for indiscriminately harassing all he encountered into pick-up wiffleball and football games, regardless of their wish to participate. Eddie mostly got his way. He attended South Portland Schools exclusively and was an accomplished athlete. He was known as a gritty and dedicated baseball player, and in his own words, his coachability was his greatest attribute. He played football, and helped South Portland win two state championships his Junior and Senior year. As he liked to say to his wife in arguments “Yes, but are you a Maine state football champion, Meghan?” It generally worked, because not only is it ridiculous, but also true. He had the best group of friends that have stayed with him throughout his life. Their number is impossible to measure.

﻿Eddie ultimately graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Arizona State, and lived in the Phoenix area for the better part of a decade with his brother John. He found friends that became family in bars that pirated Red Sox games and loved the time he spent there. Eddie’s home was always Maine though, and in time, he made his way back.

He began work at the Griffin Club, and one day chose to pay respects to a patron who had passed. He got to talking to his daughter, Meghan, and the outline of life moving forward began to take shape. They welcomed a son 18 months later, and married on a stormy night in October of 2011, with a daughter on the way. His children were his life, and if there was ever a thing that Eddie was meant to be, it was their father. They will miss his morning hugs, I love you’s, his infamous double bites of their food, and even him getting them lost on every road trip. He loved and was close with his family and sought to take in every special moment he could get with them. He just wanted everyone around, always, and his absence will always be a whole which cannot be filled.

﻿Eddie was well known in the community for his work with youth sports. Most specifically as a baseball and football coach, and his work as a board member. He touched so many children’s lives, and it is of comfort that they will take a piece of him with them in all they do. Eddie began work as an educator in first Portland Public Schools, then Falmouth. He was respected by colleagues and well loved by the kids, and in this work, he found so much value and accomplishment. He was a gem, and truly irreplaceable.

﻿Eddie was predeceased by his father, William Buck; and his brother William (Billy) Buck.

He is survived by his wife, Meghan Page Buck of South Portland; his children, Oscar William Richard Buck and Sadie Julienne Buck; his mother, Donna Ray Buck of South Portland; his siblings, Catherine Gurney and her husband Christopher of South Portland and his brother John Buck of Tempe, Ariz., his sisters-in-law, Gretchen Kamszik and her husband Gary of Limington and Nichole Page and her fiancée and Eddie’s best friend Tom Brunette of Cape Elizabeth; his nieces and nephews Abigail Mayberry and her wife Sara, Kait Gurney, Patrick Dick, Christopher Gurney, Maria Buck, Paige Orcutt, Delaney Buck, John Thomas Brunette, Remy Buck and Camille Brunette.

﻿Visiting hours will be Monday, April 18 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully-Walker, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. There will be a private burial held on Tuesday, and a Celebration of Life open to all at Grace, 15 Chestnut Street, Portland from 2 – 5 p.m. immediately following. Many will congregate at Fore River Brewing Company, 45 Huntress Ave, South Portland afterwards. To view Eddie’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.conroytullywalker.com

﻿Memorial donations in Eddie’s name may be made to: the South Portland

Little League or:

the Center for Grieving Children

