Just as the birds come back and the daffodils pop up, another sure sign of spring is the sound of bats whacking balls as Little League starts up. Staff photos by Shawn Patrick Ouellette.
Grayson Banville 10, dives for the ball during Little League tryouts in Old Orchard Beach.
Little Leaguers field a ball as they warm up for tryouts in Old Orchard Beach.
Volunteers get the field ready for tryouts in Old Orchard Beach on April 2. Old Orchard Beach is a small league with one Majors team. Their teams play other towns like Wells, Saco, Biddeford and Kennebunk.
Coach Matt Lemay evaluates the talent during Little League tryouts.
Tate Graham 10, shows off his pitching skills during Little League tryouts. Younger kids who tryout get placed based on age.
Blake Sprague fields a ground ball.
Coach Bob Morin helps Andrew Marsh 8, with his batting stance.
Harper Keenan 9, sets to throw to first base during tryouts.
Bob LePauloue, league president, hands the ball to Carter Aube 9, with words of encouragement as Aube gets set to display his pitching talents.
Lilly LeBlond gets a high five from Old Orchard Beach varsity softball coach Jason Webber after her tryout. Opening day for the Old Orchard Beach teams is April 30.