As the BA.2 omicron subvariant of COVID-19 drives up infections in the Northeast, Maine reported 437 new cases on Saturday.
No new deaths from coronavirus were reported according to Saturday’s data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The numbers of hospitalized patients with the virus statewide continues to be stable. On Saturday 100 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, one less than on Friday. Of those hospitalized on Saturday, 17 were in critical care units and three on ventilators. No additional deaths were reported.
The seven-day average of new cases in Maine rose to 310 Friday, a nearly 50 percent increase in less than a week, and Maine’s case count in the last two weeks has increased 55 percent, according to the New York Times. In fact, New England states have increased by significant percentages, including an 84 percent increase of cases in New Hampshire, 77 percent more in Massachusetts, and 88 percent more cases in Vermont, according to Times data.
As the official daily case count rises, more Maine counties have been reclassified as having a moderate risk of virus transmission and increased hospitalizations.
Five counties, — Aroostook, Piscataquis, Penobscot, Washington and Hancock — are now are in the yellow, or moderate risk category, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last week, Aroostook was the only Maine county not considered to be at low risk.
Cumberland and the other counties remain in the green, or low-risk category. The low-risk designation indicates the level of transmission and rate of hospitalizations are not expected to strain local hospitals.
Residents of moderate risk counties are advised to wear masks when indoors if they are at high-risk of complications from COVID-19 because of their age or underlying health conditions.
Dr. Eric Topol, head of Scripps Research Translational Institute, said case numbers will likely keep growing until the surge reaches about a quarter the height of the last “monstrous” one in the winter, according to the Associated Press. But keeping the surge somewhat in check, experts said, is a higher level of immunity in the U.S. from vaccination or past infection compared with early winter.Advertisement
In Maine, 73.97 percent of Maine’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported on Friday. Fully vaccinated are considered those to have had their first and second vaccine, or the J & J shot. The number of COVID-19 booster shots number 651,034. That number does not break down which are first and second booster shots.
On March 29 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded eligibility for a second booster for people age 50 and over, especially those 65 and older as well as those with underlying medical conditions.
Kristin Thornton of Waterboro is among the Mainers who decided to get her second booster Sunday at a Sanford clinic hosted by the York County Emergency Management Agency.
“I’m immunocompromised. I feel like the boosters give you more security,” Thornton said. “I live with my family who does go out to the world. I feel safer even at home. One of my household is a teacher and is in the school system.” With more cases rising and mask recommendations lifted, “any help I can get I’m happy to get as many shots as they recommend,” she said.
The CDC will continue to evaluate the need for a second booster for all Americans, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.Advertisement
