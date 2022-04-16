CHINA — One man has died and another is severely injured after a vehicle rolled over in China early Saturday morning, police said.

Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a rollover around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Neck Road in China, according to a news release from Lt. J. Chris Read.

Deputies found that a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt had been unable to make a turn in the road and rolled over several times, ejecting the driver and passenger from the vehicle.

The passenger, Peter S. Fernald Jr., 63, of Winslow, was taken by LifeFlight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, but at roughly 6 a.m. died from his injuries.

The driver, Bruce K. Bourget, 48, of China, was critically injured and taken by ambulance to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta.

Speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash, Read stated in the release. Deputies were assisted by Waterville Fire and Rescue.

