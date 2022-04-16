Trevor Brown, Medomak Valley, senior forward: A four-year starter and four-year leading scorer for the Panthers, Brown averaged 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals, earning KVAC Class B Player of the Year honors. He finished his career with 1,232 points.

Landon Clark, Bangor, sophomore forward: The 6-foot-7 Clark averaged 21.8 points, making over 40 percent of his 3-point attempts. He also chipped in 1.7 assists and 1.9 steals while defending guards and bigger players.

Brady Coyne, Falmouth, senior guard: One of three Mr. Maine Basketball finalists, Coyne led Falmouth to the Class A South title, scoring 19.3 points per game while averaging 3.9 assists and 4.1 steals. He has committed to play next season at Bates College.

Hunter Curtis, Ellsworth, senior guard: A four-year starter, 1,000-point career scorer and one of three Mr. Maine finalists, Curtis averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists for the Class B North champions, earning Big East Conference Player of the Year honors.

William Davies, Thornton Academy, junior guard: At his best when getting into the paint off the dribble to create his own shot or to set up teammates, Davies averaged 18 points, 6 rebounds and a league-leading 6 assists while earning SMAA Class AA first-team honors.

JP Estrella, South Portland, junior center: At 6-foot-11, Estrella was a dominant force at the defensive end with his length and mobility while leading the Red Riots to the Class AA state title. Estrella averaged 20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocks in the regular season. With several Division I scholarship offers from major college programs in hand, he will play next season at Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Cooper Flagg, Nokomis, freshman guard/forward: With statewide attention focused on the talented 6-foot-8 freshman even before the season began, Flagg did not disappoint. Impacting the game in all facets, he led the Warriors to their first Class A state championship, averaging 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.7 blocks. The Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Flagg was also named Gatorade Maine Player of the Year. He will play next season at Montverde Academy in Orlando, Florida.

Owen Maloney, South Portland, senior guard/forward: An all-around player, Maloney was considered the top defender on the perimeter in Class AA South and was a key offensive contributor for the state champions, averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.8 steals.

David Omasombo, Lewiston, senior guard: At only 5-foot-7, Omasombo was able to make a big impact, averaging 17.9 points, 3.6 steals, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the improved Blue Devils. He also shot 46.2 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from behind the 3-point arc.

Teigan Pelletier, Oxford Hills, sophomore forward: An athletic 6-foot-6 player with a versatile offensive game, Pelletier averaged 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 3.1 assists for the Class AA North champions. He also produced some of the finest clutch plays of the season, including the winning basket in overtime of the North final against Edward Little.

Peter Psyhogeos, Yarmouth, senior forward: A left-hander who can score from all over the court, Psyhogeos led the 20-3 Clippers to the Class B title. He averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals and capped his high school career with a 27-point, 14-rebound effort in the come-from-behind win over Ellsworth in the state final. He has committed to play at Bates College.

John Shea, Edward Little, senior forward/center: This year’s Mr. Maine Basketball as the top senior in the state, the 6-foot-6 Shea averaged 26 points and 12 rebounds, topping the 1,000-point mark for his career. He has committed to play at the University of Maine.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Millington, South Portland: Millington, a 1991 South Portland graduate, has had the Red Riots in the hunt for a Class AA title perennially since taking over in the 2015-16 season. This winter, he developed several younger players into key contributors to assist JP Estrella, Owen Maloney and standout point guard Jaelen Jackson as South Portland won its first state championship since 1992.

