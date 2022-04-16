TORONTO — Cristian Pache hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning, Sean Murphy also connected and the Oakland Athletics beat Toronto 7-5 on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak against the Blue Jays.

Facing Julian Merryweather (0-2), Pache hammered a 1-0 pitch into the right-field bullpen for his first home run of the season and second of his career.

Pache was acquired from Atlanta last month in the deal that sent slugger Matt Olson to the Braves.

Oakland right-hander Dany Jimenez (1-0) worked one inning for the win, and Lou Trivino pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his second save in three opportunities.

Toronto’s Matt Chapman and Zack Collins homered on consecutive pitches from Athletics right-hander Domingo Acevedo in the sixth as the Blue Jays erased a 5-2 deficit.

Advertisement

WHITE SOX 3, RAYS 2: José Abreu homered for the first time this season, closer Liam Hendriks left the bases loaded in the ninth inning and Chicago won at home.

Michael Kopech threw five solid innings, and Yasmani Grandal singled away from the shift to put Chicago ahead in the sixth. Eloy Jiménez and Tim Anderson added two hits apiece for the White Sox, who have won six of seven and are off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2016.

The reigning AL East champion Rays have lost four straight.

Hendriks struck out Taylor Walls in the ninth for his fourth save after intentionally walking pinch-hitter Ji-Man Choi to load the bases. Hendriks also got the save in a 3-2 win Friday night.

Kopech allowed an unearned run and a hit, struck out five and walked two in his first career appearance against the Rays. The right-hander has moved into the rotation after making 40 bullpen appearances and four starts last year – his first full major league season.

Advertisement

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DIAMONDBACKS 3, METS 2: Sergio Alcantara snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Ketel Marte added an RBI double and Arizona ended an 11-game skid at Citi Field with its first victory in Queens since 2017.

The Diamondbacks squandered a bases-loaded opportunity against Carlos Carrasco in the fourth before breaking through against Joely Rodriguez (0-1) and Seth Lugo.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen surrendered two hits and a walk while whiffing two in four innings in his season debut, which was delayed because of issues with his shoulder and thumb.

Mark Melancon struck out two in a perfect ninth as he earned his first save with the Diamondbacks and preserved the win for Sean Poppen (1-0), who retired all four batters he faced in the sixth and seventh.

Advertisement

NOTES

TIGERS: Detroit placed star shortstop Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list because of right thumb soreness.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Baez has missed four games despite negative X-rays.

Tigers Nanager A.J. Hinch also said that right-hander Casey Mize has a sprained right elbow. Mize was added to the 10-day IL on Friday.

Right-hander Wily Peralta had his contract selected from Triple-A. The 32-year-old was 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season.

Advertisement

Detroit opened a 40-man roster spot by designating right-hander Bryan Garcia for assignment before Saturday’s game at Kansas City. The Tigers optioned Elvin Rodríguez to Toledo.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous