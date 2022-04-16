DALLAS — Donovan Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points after halftime, Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 26 and the Utah Jazz opened the playoffs with a 99-93 victory Saturday over the Dallas Mavericks, who were without injured All-Star guard Luka Doncic.
Bogdanovic had Utah’s only two 3-pointers before halftime, in a 13-2 run over the final 3 1/2 minutes that put the Jazz ahead to stay. Mitchell, who always seems to step up in the postseason, came alive after the break.
The fourth-seeded Mavericks, starting the playoffs at home for the first time since their NBA title season 11 years ago, sorely missed their 23-year-old superstar. Doncic strained his left calf six days earlier in the regular-season finale. Coach Jason Kidd has said only that he is day to day.
Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Monday night in Dallas.
Jalen Brunson, the starting point guard with Doncic out, had 24 points on 9-of-24 shooting with seven rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 22 points, Reggie Bullock added 15 and Dorian Finney-Smith 14.Advertisement
With Doncic in a black hoodie on the bench, the Mavericks cut an 11-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to 92-91 on a 3-pointer by Maxi Kleber with 2:12 left. After Mitchell missed, the Mavs had a chance to take their first lead in the second half, but Kleber missed badly on another long-range shot.
Royce O’Neale then scored his only basket for the Jazz – a 3-pointer from the corner after he first missed inside and then got a pass from Mitchell. Utah finished with a 20-7 edge in second-chance points.
Utah’s Rudy Gobert had 17 rebounds.
The Jazz, who were second in the NBA with 14.5 made 3-pointers per game, missed their first nine shots from beyond the arc until Bogdanovic hit from the right corner in front of the Dallas bench to get them within 41-35 with 3:10 left in the second quarter.
Bogdanovic made another with 2.2 seconds left for a 45-43 lead after taking a pass from Mitchell.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Ukrainian mayor, lawmakers attend Easter vigil at Vatican
-
Politics
Trump’s small-dollar donors fuel $19 million first-quarter haul
-
Business
Avian flu spreads to 27 states, sharply driving up egg prices
-
Nation & World
Pandas devour fruitsicle cake to mark 50 years at National Zoo
-
Arts & Entertainment
Harry and Meghan ride in miniature Land Rovers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.