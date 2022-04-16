BRUNSWICK — Lilly Armstrong hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and Bowdoin cruised to a 10-2 win over Bates in a New England Small College Athletic Conference softball game on Saturday.
Katryna Dukehart and Angelina Mayers also homered for Bowdoin (12-13, 2-7 NESCAC). Shea Sullivan had two hits, including a two-run double.
Rachel Liazos had two hits for Bates (8-13, 1-8).
TUFTS 2, COLBY 0: Michelle Adelman hit an RBI single and Meggie Murphy an RBI double as the Jumbos (20-7, 5-1 NESCAC) scored twice in the top of the sixth to beat the Mules (15-10, 4-2) in Waterville.
Morgan Fusco was 2 for 3 with a double for Colby.
Sky Johnson allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one to earn the win for Tufts.Advertisement
MARYLAND-BALTIMORE COUNTY SWEEPS MAINE: The Retrievers (22-6, 7-2 America East) scored two unearned runs in the top of the ninth to win the second game of a doubleheader, 3-1, and sweep the Black Bears (5-28, 1-5) in Orono.
Grace McGouldrick had two hits for Maine.
Karly Keating hit a solo home run to lift UMBC to a 1-0 win in the opener.
EMMANUEL SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH’S: Avery Webb was 3 for 4 and Jayden Hill blasted a two-run homer as the Saints (13-9, 8-0 GNAC) beat the Monks (11-13, 6-3), 8-0, to complete a doubleheader sweep in Standish.
Bailey Rassol had a pair of singles for St. Joseph’s.Advertisement
Olivia Conti went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run as Emmanuel won the first game, 10-4. Olivia Howe was 3 for 4 for St. Joseph’s.
BASEBALL
BOWDOIN SWEEPS TUFTS: The Polar Bears (11-3, 4-2 NESCAC) scored 11 runs over the final four innings to finish off a doubleheader sweep of the Jumbos (17-6, 4-4) with a 12-5 win in Brunswick.
CJ Brito-Trinidad was 3 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored for Bowdoin. Gabe Peckler had a three-run home run in the eighth.
Brito-Trinidad hit a two-run double and Peckler added an RBI double in the fourth inning of the first game as Bowdoin scored four times on its way to a 7-5 win.Advertisement
COLBY SWEEPS BATES: Marcus Forrester was 3 for 4 and scored three times and Charlie Furlong hit a two-run triple as the Mules (16-6, 4-2 NESCAC) won the first game of a doubleheader, beating the Bobcats (6-19, 1-7), 9-0, on their way to a sweep in Waterville.
Jack Bohrer and John Doyle combined to hold Bates to just one hit.
Brady O’Brien was 3 for 4 with a two-run double in the fifth inning as Colby won the second game, 5-1.
MEN’S LACROSSE
WESTERN CONNECTICUT 19, SOUTHERN MAINE 4: Julian Duque scored eight goals, including four in the first quarter, as the Colonials (10-1, 3-0 Little East) beat the Huskies (2-6, 0-3) in Danbury, Connecticut.Advertisement
Omar Contreras, Nick James, Jacob Lang and Aman Zusner scored for USM.
BATES 15, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 13: Malcolm Klingbell scored his third goal of the game with 3:47 left to give the Bobcats (1-11, 1-8 NESCAC) the lead in their win over the Camels (4-6, 3-5) in Lewiston.
Wil Masterson added a goal with 25 seconds left for Bates. Jackson Sell also had three goals, while Jack Lousararian had two goals and four assists.
NICHOLS 8, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5: Hunter Ferriera scored four times as the Bison (7-8, 3-3 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Nor’easters (5-10, 1-5) in Dudley, Massachusetts.
Colin Watt scored three goals and Jordan White had two for UNE.Advertisement
MIDDLEBURY 18, COLBY 10: Billy Curtis and Jack Sheehan scored four goals apiece to power the Panthers (7-6, 5-3 NESCAC) past the Mules (4-7, 1-7) at Waterville.
Jack Rickard had three goals for Colby. Max Solmssen, Noah Froio and Nick Hassan each added a pair of goals.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MIDDLEBURY 13, COLBY 5: Jane Earley had six goals and an assist as the Panthers (13-0, 8-0 NESCAC) cruised to a win over the Mules (11-2, 7-1) in Middlebury, Vermont.
Colby’s Annie Eddy scored three goals.Advertisement
SOUTHERN MAINE 16, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 2: The Huskies (9-3, 3-0 Little East) opened the game with six straight goals, two each from Kate Colvin, Rachel Shanks and Emily Baker, and cruised past the Corsairs (1-10, 0-2) in Gorham.
Colvin finished with five goals, while Shanks and Jennifer Darasz each added three.
CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 12, BATES 10: Kelly Wolin scored four goals and Emma Ognibene had three as the Camels (6-7, 1-7 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (3-9, 1-8) in New London, Connecticut.
Trish Balser, Jordyn Tveter, Caroline Taggart and Dana Swartz each scored two goals for Bates.Advertisement
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB roundup: Athletics end six-game losing streak against Blue Jays
-
Sports
NBA roundup: Mavericks, without Doncic, fall to Jazz in series opener
-
Nation & World
Taliban accuses Pakistani airstrikes of killing Afghan civilians
-
Nation & World
Three Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station
-
Nation & World
Unrest sparked by far-right rallies continues in Sweden
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.