BRUNSWICK — Lilly Armstrong hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning and Bowdoin cruised to a 10-2 win over Bates in a New England Small College Athletic Conference softball game on Saturday.

Katryna Dukehart and Angelina Mayers also homered for Bowdoin (12-13, 2-7 NESCAC). Shea Sullivan had two hits, including a two-run double.

Rachel Liazos had two hits for Bates (8-13, 1-8).

TUFTS 2, COLBY 0: Michelle Adelman hit an RBI single and Meggie Murphy an RBI double as the Jumbos (20-7, 5-1 NESCAC) scored twice in the top of the sixth to beat the Mules (15-10, 4-2) in Waterville.

Morgan Fusco was 2 for 3 with a double for Colby.

Sky Johnson allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one to earn the win for Tufts.

Advertisement

MARYLAND-BALTIMORE COUNTY SWEEPS MAINE: The Retrievers (22-6, 7-2 America East) scored two unearned runs in the top of the ninth to win the second game of a doubleheader, 3-1, and sweep the Black Bears (5-28, 1-5) in Orono.

Grace McGouldrick had two hits for Maine.

Karly Keating hit a solo home run to lift UMBC to a 1-0 win in the opener.

EMMANUEL SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH’S: Avery Webb was 3 for 4 and Jayden Hill blasted a two-run homer as the Saints (13-9, 8-0 GNAC) beat the Monks (11-13, 6-3), 8-0, to complete a doubleheader sweep in Standish.

Bailey Rassol had a pair of singles for St. Joseph’s.

Advertisement

Olivia Conti went 2 for 4 with a two-run home run as Emmanuel won the first game, 10-4. Olivia Howe was 3 for 4 for St. Joseph’s.

BASEBALL

BOWDOIN SWEEPS TUFTS: The Polar Bears (11-3, 4-2 NESCAC) scored 11 runs over the final four innings to finish off a doubleheader sweep of the Jumbos (17-6, 4-4) with a 12-5 win in Brunswick.

CJ Brito-Trinidad was 3 for 5 with two RBI and two runs scored for Bowdoin. Gabe Peckler had a three-run home run in the eighth.

Brito-Trinidad hit a two-run double and Peckler added an RBI double in the fourth inning of the first game as Bowdoin scored four times on its way to a 7-5 win.

Advertisement

COLBY SWEEPS BATES: Marcus Forrester was 3 for 4 and scored three times and Charlie Furlong hit a two-run triple as the Mules (16-6, 4-2 NESCAC) won the first game of a doubleheader, beating the Bobcats (6-19, 1-7), 9-0, on their way to a sweep in Waterville.

Jack Bohrer and John Doyle combined to hold Bates to just one hit.

Brady O’Brien was 3 for 4 with a two-run double in the fifth inning as Colby won the second game, 5-1.

MEN’S LACROSSE

WESTERN CONNECTICUT 19, SOUTHERN MAINE 4: Julian Duque scored eight goals, including four in the first quarter, as the Colonials (10-1, 3-0 Little East) beat the Huskies (2-6, 0-3) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Advertisement

Omar Contreras, Nick James, Jacob Lang and Aman Zusner scored for USM.

BATES 15, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 13: Malcolm Klingbell scored his third goal of the game with 3:47 left to give the Bobcats (1-11, 1-8 NESCAC) the lead in their win over the Camels (4-6, 3-5) in Lewiston.

Wil Masterson added a goal with 25 seconds left for Bates. Jackson Sell also had three goals, while Jack Lousararian had two goals and four assists.

NICHOLS 8, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 5: Hunter Ferriera scored four times as the Bison (7-8, 3-3 Commonwealth Coast) beat the Nor’easters (5-10, 1-5) in Dudley, Massachusetts.

Colin Watt scored three goals and Jordan White had two for UNE.

Advertisement

MIDDLEBURY 18, COLBY 10: Billy Curtis and Jack Sheehan scored four goals apiece to power the Panthers (7-6, 5-3 NESCAC) past the Mules (4-7, 1-7) at Waterville.

Jack Rickard had three goals for Colby. Max Solmssen, Noah Froio and Nick Hassan each added a pair of goals.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

MIDDLEBURY 13, COLBY 5: Jane Earley had six goals and an assist as the Panthers (13-0, 8-0 NESCAC) cruised to a win over the Mules (11-2, 7-1) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Colby’s Annie Eddy scored three goals.

Advertisement

SOUTHERN MAINE 16, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 2: The Huskies (9-3, 3-0 Little East) opened the game with six straight goals, two each from Kate Colvin, Rachel Shanks and Emily Baker, and cruised past the Corsairs (1-10, 0-2) in Gorham.

Colvin finished with five goals, while Shanks and Jennifer Darasz each added three.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 12, BATES 10: Kelly Wolin scored four goals and Emma Ognibene had three as the Camels (6-7, 1-7 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (3-9, 1-8) in New London, Connecticut.

Trish Balser, Jordyn Tveter, Caroline Taggart and Dana Swartz each scored two goals for Bates.

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous