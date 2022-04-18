GORHAM — James Sinclair pitched seven strong innings and Tom Vesosky had three hits with four RBI and two runs as the University of Southern Maine beat Plymouth state 9-0 in baseball on Monday.

Sinclair (2-4) scattered three hits, struck out 11 and walked none before Lucas Francis and Cam Seymour each pitched an inning to close it out for the Huskies (11-14).

Vesosky singled in the first, hit a two-run single and scored on an error in the third and added a two-run double and scored on a single by Seymour in the fourth. Zach Mooers had two hits and scored twice against the Panthers (10-17).

MASSASOIT CC SWEEPS SOUTHERN MAINE CC: Max Kelly, Nick Thibeault and Matt Kelly each drove in two runs as the Warriors (8-13) completed a sweep of the Seawolves (17-12) with a 12-7 win in South Portland.

Anthony Sayers had two hits, including a three-run double during a six-run fourth inning, for the Seawolves.

The Warriors won the first game 2-1, scoring runs in the second and sixth on sacrifice flyouts by Eric McCallum.

Andrew Martin scored Sayers on infield single in the fifth for the Seawolves. Tyler Apodaca allowed four hits and three walks, striking out five in six innings for SMCC.

ST. JOSEPH’S SPLITS WITH NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE: Ronan Chisholm, Drew Healey and Michael Wearne each had two hits with two RBI as the Monks (19-10) won the opener 8-5 in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Cliff Ward and Jake Laplume also had two hits for the Monks, who scored four runs in the third and fifth innings.

Shayne Audet pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks as the Pilgrims (12-11) won the second game, 3-0.

Ward doubled in the third inning for the Monks.

HUSSON 11, BOWDOIN 4: Jackson Curtis and Ty Knowlton each had two hits with two RBI for the Eagles (9-14) against the Polar Bears (11-14) in Brunswick.

Jack Olcott led Bowdoin with three hits and two RBI. Grant Collins, CJ Brito-Trinidad and Richie McNamara each had two hits for the Polar Bears.

SOFTBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE SPLITS WITH COLBY: The Huskies (14-13) won the opener 2-1 and the Mules (16-11) took the second game 7-2 in Gorham.

In the opener, Lauren Merrill tossed a three-hitter with three walks and four strikeouts to outduel Colby’s Sam Ahlholm, who allowed seven hits, no walks and struck out three. Belle Snyder scored on a throwing error in the fifth to break the 1-1 tie.

Morgan Fusco had two hits with two RBI and two runs for the Mules in the second game; she hit a two-run homer in the seventh. Katelyn Hays had two hits, including a two-run single during a four-run third for Colby.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 18, NORWICH 6: Carson Battaglia and Bridget Collins each had four goals as the Monks (14-0, 10-0 GNAC) routed the Cadets (9-4, 7-3) in Standish.

Lydia Dexter added three goals and three assists, and Shawna Clark and Cailyn Wesley each finished with a pair of goals for St. Joseph’s, which led 12-3 at halftime.

NOTES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

GONZAGA: Forward Julian Strawther said he will enter the NBA draft and skip his junior year.

The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points per game on 49.5% shooting last season, earning an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention selection. He shot 36.5% from 3-point range, and was third on the team with an average of 5.4 rebounds per game.

Strawther tweeted the news but did not indicate whether he would hire an agent.

FLORIDA: Former LSU forward Alex Fudge transferred to Florida, becoming another key building block for new coach Todd Golden.

Fudge, a Jacksonville, Florida, native, averaged 3.3 points and 3.2 rebounds as a freshman with the Tigers last season. The 6-foot-8 Fudge has a 7-foot wingspan and was a four-star prospect. He averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.7 blocked shots as a senior at Lee High.

VANBERBILT: Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is entering the NBA draft, and the Southeastern Conference’s leading scorer is signing with an agent.

Pippen announced his decision in a social media post.

DUKE: Big man Mark Williams is the first of Duke’s multiple NBA prospects to say he’s leaving to enter the draft.

The 7-foot-1, 242-pound sophomore announced his decision in a social media video.

Ranked as the No. 18 draft prospect by ESPN, Williams was an elite rim protector last season and a finalist for national defensive player of the year.

