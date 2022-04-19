ORONO — Myles Sargent had four RBI to lead the University of Maine to win its straight straight, 13-4 over Colby on Tuesday in baseball.

Joe Bramanti had a two-run homer and Scout Knotts launched a solo blast for Maine (16-14). Marshall Smaracko picked up the win after pitching the second inning.

Charlie Furlong hit a three-run shot for Colby (16-7), whih had its three-game winning streak end. Cabot Maher had an RBI.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

PLYMOUTH STATE 9, SOUTHERN MAINE 5: The Panthers (10-3, 4-0) took control with a 6-2 second quarter and downed the Huskies (9-4, 3-1) at Gorham.

Maddie Hunt had three goals to lead seven scorers for Plymouth State.

Kate Colvin had a pair of goals for Southern Maine, and Rachel Shanks, Jennifer Darasz and Kiaya Gathcell also scored.

ST. JOSEPH’S 15, ANNA MARIA 3: Lydia Dexter had eight goals and an assist as the Monks (16-0, 12-0 GNAC) rolled by the Amcats (3-13, 1-11) in Standish.

Bridget Collins scored two goals for St. Joseph’s, and Carson Battaglia, Shauna Clark, Megan Mourmouras, Svea Olson and Cailyn Wesley all scored once.

Mackenzie Baston made five saves.

Anna Maria’s Ashley Rufo scored two goals. Raegan Hachey had one. Ashley Sheenan turned away 18 shots.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

IOWA STATE: Big 12 freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter of Iowa State has entered the transfer portal.

Hunter announced his decision on Twitter about three weeks after he finished helping the Cyclones complete the biggest turnaround in Big 12 history.

Hunter, from Racine, Wisconsin, thanked his coaches and teammates for embracing him as he started his college career.

Hunter averaged 11 points per game and set school freshman records with 172 assists and 71 steals. Hunter scored 23 points and made 7 of 11 3-pointers in Iowa State’s win over LSU in the first-round of the NCAA tournament.

The Cyclones reached the NCAA Sweet 16 after winning just two games in 2020-21.

GEORGIA: Terry Roberts has announced his plans to transfer from Bradley, where he was a first-team Missouri Valley Conference point guard, to Georgia.

Roberts posted his transfer plans on his Twitter account, giving new Georgia coach Mike White a boost to his first-year roster.

The 6-foot-3 Roberts averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season and was the MCC newcomer of the year. Roberts will be a senior for Georgia in the 2022-23 season.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

OHIO STATE: Ohio State’s athletics department has been given four years probation and hit with other sanctions as a result of self-reported recruiting and policy violations in three women’s sports, including basketball.

The other violations, as outlined in a report issued by the NCAA’s Division I Committee on Infractions, were in the women’s fencing and golf programs between 2015 and 2019. The university had self-reported the violations and in December 2020 imposed a postseason ban for all three sports in 2020-21.

The violations in women’s basketball were related to former associate coach Patrick Klein, who in his August 2019 resignation letter admitted he had violated policies with players and recruits.

The basketball team will have 52 wins vacated and lose regular-season Big Ten titles in 2017 and 2018, as well as the 2018 conference tournament crown.

Violations found in the other two sports included going over set practice times in golf and inducing fencing recruits by giving them free meals, lessons and access to the Ohio State facility.

