ALBANY, N.Y. — Scout Knotts hit a grand slam in the first inning and the University of Maine baseball team beat Albany, 12-10, in an America East game on Friday afternoon.

Jordan Schulefand added a two-run home run in the fourth inning for Maine, which improved to 13-14, 10-3 in the conference. Schufeland was 3 for 6.

Trevor LaBonte pitched six innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits to earn this third win of the season.

Michael Whalen had a three-run home run and a two-run single for Albany. Chris Fisher drove in a pair of runs.

COLBY 15, BATES 4: Clint Flippo, Genki Leclair and Patrick McConnell each drove in two run to help the Mules (14-6, 2-2 NESCAC) roll past the Bobcats (6-17, 1-5) in Lewiston.

Caleb Maher had three hits, including an RBI double, and scored three times for Colby. Julian Erro pitched five innings, allowing three runs on seven hits, while striking out three and walking seven, to earn the win.

Drew Fallon had two RBI for Bates.

BOWDOIN 3, TUFTS 2: CJ Brito-Trinidad hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Polar Bears (9-13, 2-2 NESCAC) a win over the Jumbos (17-4, 4-2) in Brunswick.

Bowdoin took a 2-1 lead in the first inning on RBI singles by Stephen Simoes and Gavin Cann. Luke Chessie pitched five innings in relief, allowing one run on three hits, while striking out six and walking one to earn the win.

Miles Reid and Peter DeMaria each had an RBI single for Tufts.

NHTI 5, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 4 (10 INN.): Nolan Kilmanis hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Bobcats (5-9, 3-1 YSCC) over the Seawolves (15-9, 0-1) in South Portland.

Cole Johnson was 3 for 4 for NHTI, while Justin Paradise was 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Derek Hoh was 3 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored for SMCC.

SOFTBALL

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS NORWICH: Ashley Emery and Olivia Howe each drove in two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Monks (11-11, 7-1 GNAC) scored six times in the fourth inning to win the first game of a doubleheader against the Cadets (8-12, 1-7) in Standish.

Paige Connery had a two-run home run in the first inning for St. Joseph’s. Bailey Rassol added a two-run double in the third.

Lydia Goodnough was 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored as St. Joseph’s won the second game, 9-1.

MEN’S LACROSSE

ST. JOSEPH’S 16, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 1: The Monks (5-10, 3-5 GNAC) scored seven goals in the third quarter to pull away and beat the Falcons (5-10, 1-8) in Standish.

Calvin Heline, Noah Tierney-Honan, Eli Arsenault, Timothy Goodfellow, Xavier Michaud and Zavier Balzano each had two goals for St. Joseph’s.

