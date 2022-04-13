Boston College men’s hockey coach Jerry York is retiring after a 50-year career in which he won five NCAA championships and became the sport’s winningest coach ever.

York, 76, finishes with a record of 1,123-682-128. He spent the last 28 seasons at his alma mater, Boston College, and led the Eagles to national titles in 2004, 2011, 2014 and 2018. He also won an NCAA championship during his 15 seasons at Bowling Green from 1979-94. He started his head coaching career at Clarkson in 1972.

York was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year as part of the Class of 2020.

SOFTBALL

USM SWEEPS: Lauren Merrill pitched a two-hitter in Game 1, and Belle Snyder and Dory Kulis combined on a five-hitter as Southern Maine (12-11, 4-2 Little East) shut out Salem State (5-17, 1-3) twice, winning 2-0 and 9-0 in Salem, Massachusetts.

Meaghan Dufresne and Madison Day each hit a two-run double and Lauren Leidemann had a two-run single in Game 2. In the opener, Dufresne scored on a error in the fourth inning, and Lauren Miller added an RBI single in the seventh.

UNE SPLITS: The University of New England (12-16, 6-4 Commonwealth Coast) used a four-run sixth inning to rally for a 7-5 win over Gordon (13-14-1, 2-8) in the first game of a doubleheader at Wenham, Massachusetts.

UNE lost the second game, 7-4, despite home runs by Grace Tutt and Abby Miner. Miner also had a two-run double in Game 1.

UMASS LOWELL 7, MAINE 2: Cayla Tulley homered and drove in four runs as the River Hawks (20-12, 5-1 America East) downed the Black Bears (5-27, 1-4) in Orono.

Keely Clark hit an RBI double and Izzy Nieblas had an RBI single for Maine.

BASEBALL

BATES 28, DEAN 12: Christopher Cimino recorded five hits and six RBI as the Bobcats (6-16) defeated the Bulldogs (7-17) in Lewiston.

Kevin Lucey went 3 for 3 with three RBI, and Noah Ackerman hit a pair of two-run doubles for Bates.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 20, COLBY 9: Patrick Fitzgerald netted seven goals, powering the Polar Bears (11-0, 7-0 NESCAC) past the Mules (4-5, 1-5) in Brunswick.

Will Byrne added two goals and two assists for Bowdoin. Oliver Bernstein also scored twice.

Nick Hassan and Jack Rickards each got two goals for Colby.

UNE 11, GORDON 10: Andrew Lawrence’s goal with two seconds remaining gave the University of New England (5-9, 1-4 Commonwealth Coast) a win over Gordon (1-8, 0-4) in Wenham, Massachusetts.

Lawrence also scored the tying goal with eight minutes left. Kyle Kennedy led UNE with three goals. Ryan Hazard and Colin Watt each scored twice.

LASELL 10, ST. JOSEPH’S 6: Landon Reyes scored three goals as the Lasers (8-5, 6-0 GNAC) beat the Monks (3-10, 1-5) in Newton, Mass.

Timothy Goodfellow and Noah Tierney-Honan each scored twice for St. Joseph’s.

TUFTS 32, BATES 13: Will Schinabeck led Bates with three goals and an assist, and Jack Lousararian added two goals and two assists, but the Bobcats (0-11, 0-8 NESCAC) lost to the Jumbos (9-2, 6-1) in Lewiston.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UNE 18, GORDON 4: Barrie Guertin scored four goals, Paige DeVries notched three goals and an assist, and the University of New England (3-10, 2-4 Commonwealth Coast) cruised to a win over the Fighting Scots (6-7, 0-5) in Wellesley, Mass.

Morgan White added two goals and three assists, while Kelsey Hartigan recorded a goal and five assists. Madison Bruzzese stopped six shots for UNE.

TUFTS 18, BATES 5: Margie Carden scored six goals as the Jumbos (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC) defeated the Bobcats (3-8, 1-7) in Medford, Mass.

Jordyn Tveter tallied two goals for Bates. Dana Swartz had a goal and two assists.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

NORTH CAROLINA: Armando Bacot is returning for his senior season after the Tar Heels fell a game short of winning an improbable national championship.

He announced his decision in a social-media video, nine days after the Tar Heels lost to Kansas in the NCAA title game in New Orleans.

Considered a potential second-round NBA draft prospect, the 6-foot-10 junior’s post presence was critical to the eighth-seeded Tar Heels reaching a record 21st Final Four in coach Hubert Davis’ debut season.

He averaged a team-high 16.3 points and ranked third nationally in rebounding (13.1). And he became the first player with six double-doubles in a single NCAA Tournament.

FOOTBALL

WEST VIRGINIA: Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced he is transferring to West Virginia.

Daniels made the announcement on Instagram following a weekend visit to West Virginia’s campus. Daniels also had visited Missouri and Oregon State in recent weeks. He is wrapping up undergraduate classes at Georgia and will be a graduate transfer for the Mountaineers.

In two seasons at Georgia after starting his collegiate career at USC, Daniels completed 69% of his passes for 1,953 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions. He went 7-0 as a starter for the Bulldogs, but was hampered by injuries and was replaced by Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to the national championship.

