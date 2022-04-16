PORTLAND – Bertha Pauline Norris Loughin Holmes, 90, resident of the Cedars in Portland, passed away on March 21, 2022. Beth was born in Bangor on Oct. 15, 1931, the 4th child of Chester Edward Norris and Pauline Morse Norris. Due to her father’s poor health, Beth spent her first school year in St. Petersburg, Fla. with her family. In second grade the family moved back to Maine where all the children attended a one room schoolhouse in Plantation 33 in Great Pond.The rest of Beth’s early years were spent at the family home in Winterport where she graduated from the local high school. Beth attended the University of Maine, majoring in Speech, History and Government where she was president of the debate club and was active in Original Oratory. In her senior year Beth was offered a scholarship to attend a graduate program at Columbia University specializing in Education for the Deaf. Beth graduated with her Masters degree from Columbia University and returned to Maine to teach young children at the Old Maine School for the deaf located in downtown Portland.1956 Beth married Paul Loughin and moved to New Jersey where her three children Paul III, Betsy and Sarah were born.As a teacher for the deaf, Beth was asked by the Jr. League of Summit New Jersey to establish a pre-school for deaf children through Overlook Hospital. Beth was the head teacher and ran the program. In 1970 Beth found it necessary to divorce and move back to Maine with her three children. She returned to work as head of the Speech Department at the Governor Baxter School for the Deaf where she taught 4 and 5 year old children. During this period Beth earned a doctorate in Speech Pathology from George Peabody College in Nashville, Tenn. She continued to run the Speech Depart at Baxter School until her retirement.On Jan. 2, 1982, Beth married Jack Holmes and they lived together for 15 happy years in their home on Bramhall Field, in Falmouth. Besides each other, they loved to travel and enjoyed many fun times spent with their families. Beth’s greatest loss was the tragic death of her son PR at the age of 32.After Jacks death, Beth moved to the Atrium at the Cedars where she has enjoyed many happy years with wonderful friends. Beth is survived by her daughters Betsy Greenlaw and Sarah Sotomayor; her sister-in-law Nancy Norris and her sister-in-law Ulla Norris; her grandchildren Sarah Alicia (Allie) Sotomayor and Robert (Robby) Greenlaw III; her nephews John and Heath Norris, nieces, Cinderella Norris, Bethany Holmes Frank, Heather Holmes Floyd and their children; stepdaughter Jaci Holmes; and step grandchildren Ashley and Porter.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:the Preble StreetResource Centerin Portland, Maine

