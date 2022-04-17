SOUTH PORTLAND – Clarence J. “Jack” Dill, 78, passed away on April 3, 2022, in Venice, Fla. after a lengthy battle with cancer. Jack was born in Auburn on May 4, 1943 to George Dill and Grace (Littlefield) Dill.He attended South Portland schools and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Ludwigsburg Germany. Jack was employed and retired from Maine Central Railroad.On April 24, 1971, he married Pamela Fuller. They resided in Cape Elizabeth where they raised their two children. After retiring they wintered in Venice, Fla. Jack was known for his special sense of humor and knowledge of most sports. His greatest passion was golf. Being on the course with friends in Maine and Florida. What he loved and took great pride in was his family. He was a loving husband for 51 years, and a loving and caring father and grandfather. His grandchildren Emma and Bryce were the light of his life, giving him great joy. Jack was predeceased by his parents George and Grace Dill; brother, Mickey Dill of Connecticut, and sister, Faye Davies of Windham.He is survived by his wife, Pamela Dill of South Portland; daughter, Cara Dill of South Portland, son, John A. Dill and his wife Wendi Dill and their children Emma and Bryce Dill of Gray; his sister, Myrna Hart of South Portland; many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are welcome to celebrate Jack’s life at the Portland Elks, 1945 Congress St., Portland, on May 22 at 2 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date.Memorial contribution may be made toThe Boys and Girls Club277 Cumberland Ave.Portland, ME 04101

Guest Book