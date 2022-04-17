WELLS – Frank W. Lawrence of Wells, and Englewood, Fla., went home peacefully to the Lord on Sunday morning March 27, 2022, with his adoring wife, Jacqueline, holding his hand.

Frank was the son of Lester G. and Grace V. (Horner) Lawrence. He was born in Camden, N.J. on August 29, 1944. He grew up in Smyrna, Del. and Bellmawr, N.J., although he claimed to have really “grown up” in Maine. He was a graduate of Triton High School and furthered his education with classes at Rutgers University. Frank and Jacqueline moved to Maine in 1979, where they raised their two children, Frank and Kirsten.

Frank worked as a salesman for most of his life. His early career was as sales manager for Stone Harbor Yacht Corp in New Jersey. He retired as sales manager of Dearborn Precision Tubular Products of Fryeburg after 25 years.

Frank was predeceased by his parents; as well as in-laws Bob and Joyce Grimmer; Carol Lawrence; and a nephew, Kevin Lawrence. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jacqueline (Grimmer) Lawrence; his son, Frank Lawrence and wife Julie, his daughter, Kirsten Helfrich and husband Ian; grandchildren Brittany Strange and husband Heath, Jacob Lawrence, Anna Lawrence, Aaron Helfrich, Isaiah Helfrich; and his great-grandchildren Walter and Stella Strange; and his brother, Gary Lawrence. Also surviving are much loved sister-in-law, Susan Paul, brother-in-law, James Grimmer and wife Michele; and many nephews, nieces and cousins.

An outdoor service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, May 7 at the Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene, 544 Post Rd., Wells, 1 p.m.

For full obituary and to share a memory or leave a message of condolences, please visit Frank’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:

World Vision,

P.O. Box 78481,

Tacoma, WA 98481, or to

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine,

P.O. Box 1807,

Auburn, ME 04211

