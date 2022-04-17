HIRAM – Gerald “Jerry” Charles Crommett, 79, passed away on April 7, 2022, following a car accident and lengthy hospital stay for rehabilitation. While at New England Rehabilitation, Jerry contracted COVID-19, and died at Maine Medical Center.

Born in Portland on August 22, 1942, to Milton C. Crommett and Lillian B. Chapman Crommett, Jerry grew up attending Portland schools. He graduated from Portland High School where he played football, baseball, and ran track and field. He briefly attended Kent State University in Ohio, then enlisted in the United States Air Force.

In 1967, Jerry married Margaret A. O’Brien in Portland. They had one daughter, Karen Lynn. Jerry worked for the City of Portland Public Works. He had an intense love of nature and was an arborist, loved harness racing and animals. Dogs and cats in particular always gravitated to him. Jerry also had an intense passion for running and was a coach for many years. He followed the sport closely and continued to do regular workouts until he was nearly 70 years old.

Jerry was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Larry Milton Crommett.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Neidlinger of Fryeburg; and his two granddaughters, Eliza Lillian and Ciara LaVon Neidlinger.

Visiting hours will be held at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., Cornish, on Thursday, April 21 from 5-7 p.m. A brief graveside service will be held at the South Buxton Cemetery, 1187 River Rd., Buxton, on Friday, April 22 at 2 p.m. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter in Fryeburg, Conway Area Humane Society in Conway, N.H., or your local animal shelter.

﻿

Guest Book