CUMBERLAND – Gregory “Farma” Wayne Fowler, 84, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

Greg or “Farma”, as so many knew him, was born on July 5, 1937 to Irene Libby Fowler Welch in Boston, (which he would deny because he considered himself a true Mainer). He grew up in Kezar Falls and graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1955. Greg developed his love of farming and the Jersey cow at Highland Farm in Cornish. This love led him to the University of Maine at Orono where he earned his associate degree in Agriculture in 1957.

He served six years in the Air Force National Guard as part of the 265th radio relay squadron.

Greg is survived by his loving wife of almost 59 years, Katherine Blanchard Fowler; a brother, Mahlon Welch and wife Meadow of Gorham; a son, Dennis Fowler and wife Fatima Lima of Mt. Vernon, a daughter, Stephanie Enaire and husband Marc, of Cumberland; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Trouant and husband Peter of Meddybemps, sister-in-law, Carleine Shibles Blanchard of Havasu, Ariz.; his grandchildren Seth and Eliana Enaire, who were the light of his life; his dear cousin, Alaire Pike Palmer of Cornish; several nieces and nephews; and of course, all of the “kids” who worked on the farm over the years, including Jeff Storey who continues developing the farm into the future.

There will be no services for Greg as that was not who he was. The family will be hosting a “party on the lawn” on July 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Spring Brook Farm, 168 Greely Rd. in Cumberland, to celebrate Greg’s life – it was his favorite thing to do!

To read Greg’s full obituary or leave online condolences for the family please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

