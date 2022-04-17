MONTVILLE / Buxton – Stuart Davies Nichols Jr. “Nick”, 74, passed away April 14, 2022, at Maine Medical Center with his family by his side.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1947, the youngest son of Elizabeth and Stuart Nichols Sr. He attended Bristol Eastern High School in Connecticut and went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard.

On Oct. 25, 1969, Nick married his love and soulmate, Charlotte (Robinson) who passed away in 2013.

He retired from the Maine Turnpike Authority where he worked as a toll collector, greeting 1000s of people in his upbeat and often comical way.

Nick and Charlotte enjoyed nothing more than their time together- fishing, hunting, and relaxing at camp with their many friends. Cribbage with friends has filled many lonely hours since the loss of Charlotte.

Besides his wife, he is also predeceased by his brothers Ronald, Thomas and Johnny.

He is survived by his children Chad Nichols and his wife Joanne of Hollis, Jill Gannett and her husband Stuart of Waterboro; four grandchildren, William, Stuart, Clover and Baxter; as well as seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday April 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22), in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

