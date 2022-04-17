WINDHAM – Thomas Ferrante, 79, of Windham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 9, 2022 after a long battle with frontotemporal lobe dementia. Born in Portland, Thomas, known by his friends and family as “Joe”, was the son of Thomas and Annie Ferrante.

Joe attended Portland High School and graduated in 1961. He later worked as an accountant for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield until his retirement. After retirement he worked briefly at Shaw’s Millcreek. His favorite thing about going to work was the people he was surrounded by.

Joe was an avid sports player. He could be seen playing a variety of sports, including basketball, volleyball, racquetball, wallyball, and softball. He also coached sports when his children were younger through the VFW. When he lived on Cleveland Circle, he enjoyed constant pick-up games and neighborhood cookouts. His competitive and fun spirit was evident to anyone who was willing to play with him. Joe also enjoyed playing cards – in particular cribbage, trash, and rummy, most of the time ending with resounding victories.

Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved nothing more than to spend time with his three grandchildren. He could light up a room with his kind spirit and smile, and he would offer a hug and handshake to anyone willing to accept it. Joe was known to hit the dance floor on any occasion, dancing without a care in the world.

Joe was predeceased by his mother and father, Thomas and Annie Ferrante.

He is survived by his loving and fiercely strong wife, Carol; his two daughters, Tania Ferrante and Debbie Ferrante-Woodbury, his son, Joe Ferrante; and his three grandchildren, Trevor, Nadia and Livia. Joe is also survived by his sisters Sandy Ferrante and Linda Olesen, and his brother, Michael Ferrante. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Special thanks to his caregivers, Liberty and Kathy, Northern Lights Hospice, and Avita.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, April 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

To share a memory of Joe or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Thomas’ name to the

Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration,

http://www.theaftd.org.

