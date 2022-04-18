Several southern Maine fire departments responded to a house fire at 38 Williams Ave., across from Whipple Road, in Kittery shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday.
Crews were still working at the two-alarm fire at 7:30 p.m. and no information was available about the cause of the fire or whether there were injuries.
Crews encountered heavy fire at the rear of the 2½-story house.
Lakes Region Maine Fire and Rescue News, which monitors daily reports of fires throughout, York, Cumberland and Oxford counties, said firefighting teams from South Berwick, Eliot, York, Portsmouth and Greenland, New Hampshire, responded to the fire or provided station coverage.Advertisement
