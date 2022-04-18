LEWISTON — OpenText, formerly Carbonite Inc., confirmed it will close its Lewiston call center at 18-24 Mollison Way as it shifts to a permanent virtual model.

A spokesperson for the Waterloo, Canada-based software developer, said its Lewiston employees have largely been working virtually for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lewiston remains an established and connected employee base for OpenText, and we look forward to investing in the community further,” the company said in an email. “We can confirm we are keeping all our valued employees but closing the Lewiston office physical space as of April 30, 2022.”

Carbonite opened the center in 2011 and in 2015 reported having over 300 employees. The company offered clients online services to back up valuable digital data and documents.

According to OpenText, there are just over 100 employees working for the company in Lewiston. In an emailed statement, the company said it will keep all of them, but it will move to a permanent, virtual work model.

In 2019, OpenText acquired Carbonite in a $1.45 billion deal. At the time of the acquisition, the company had 150 employees in Lewiston. That number was down to 130 as of June 2020, when OpenText announced it was hiring 90 additional people.

OpenText was incorporated in 1991 and has become a global market leader in information and data management, discovery and analytics software, and cybersecurity software. Investopedia lists OpenText as the fourth largest software company in Canada, with more than 14,000 employees as of 2020, surpassing $3 billion in revenue.

