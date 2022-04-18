Officially, the first day of spring in 2022 was March 20. In Maine, March and April bring snow, frost, rain, mud and summer-like warmth within the space of a few days. Our signs of spring, like opening day at Red's Dairy Freeze or the first Sea Dogs game, are celebrated whatever the weather. And nothing is as sweet as hearing the birds sing and seeing the first daffodils bloom halfway through April.

To purchase prints of these or other Press Herald photos, visit our photo store.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Grace Clifford, 17, and Gabriel Gavino Ferrer, 18, lie in the sun on a warm, springlike day on the Western Prom in Portland on March 10.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Brandon Rolfe, assistant groundskeeper for the Portland Sea Dogs, rolls up an infield protector at Hadlock Field after the season’s first warm-up.

Photo by Derek Davis

Raven Baker, 4, races her parents, Courtney Riley and Lincoln Baker, at Higgins Beach in Scarborough. The family, from Missoula, Montana, is staying in Maine to spend time with Lincoln’s mother, who is receiving hospice care.

Photo by Ben McCanna

J.R. Krevans of Bar Harbor steps onto a washed-out bridge on a swollen Cascade Brook to remove a plastic bottle.

Photo by Derek Davis

A group of volunteers look for frogs and salamanders on Middle Road in Falmouth on March 31. Often referred to as “Big Night,” it’s part of a statewide project on the first warm, rainy nights of spring.

Advertisement

Photo by Derek Davis

A wood frog sits on a Falmouth road on Big Night. On Big Nights, thousands of amphibians migrate across roadways to breeding grounds. Volunteers collect data and save many of them from death from traffic.

Photo by Derek Davis

Rebecca Blaesing of Cumberland and Anne Payson, right, of Falmouth search for frogs and salamanders. The volunteers record data such as temperature readings, weather conditions, and the number of vehicles on the roadway.

Photo by Derek Davis

Skye Glover, 12, releases a spring peeper that she discovered on Middle Road in Falmouth.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Rain clouds loom over the Old Orchard Beach Pier as Kylie Copland of Old Orchard Beach strolls across the wet sand in early April.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Two people drag a canoe through mudflats at low tide in Cape Porpoise on March 18, a day when the temperature rose, unusually, into the 60s.

Advertisement

Photo by Ben McCanna

Ryan Harkleroad pushes son Miles Harkleroad on the swings at the playground at Eastern Promenade in mid-March. Harkleroad said he favored the U.S. Senate’s vote to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Photo by Derek Davis

David Shaffer waters annuals in a greenhouse at Broadway Gardens in South Portland on April 5. David has worked at the nursery for the past seven years. He’s a musician who released his second album, “Americana Divide.” last year.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Iveta Barysheva of Old Orchard Beach uses her umbrella to shield herself from the wind while walking on the beach in Old Orchard Beach on March 24.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Calypso, 5, takes a bite of her chocolate vanilla swirl with rainbow sprinkles after getting the treat with her mom, Nicole Jardis, on the first day of the season for South Portland staple Red’s Dairy Freeze on March 14.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Tony Filippone of Portland jumps rope as part of his workout at Tyng-Tate Park in Portland. Filippone has a membership to a local gym but likes to get outside for an occasional workout.

Advertisement

Photo by Derek Davis

Melissa Dankhead of Yarmouth sets up a rack to hang vintage dresses for April’s First Friday Art Walk on Portland’s Congress Street on April 1.

Photo by Derek Davis

Raindrops cling to a bush at Pleasant Hill Preserve in Scarborough.

Photo by Jill Brady

Boats gather in Casco Bay for SailMaine’s High School Racing regatta April 3.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Matt Grymek of Cape Elizabeth offers a helping hand to 4-year-old son Sam Grumek while climbing on the rocks at Kettle Cove State Park on April 1.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Will Guinther and Carrie Letourneau have a picnic on the Western Prom with their 10-month-old daughter, Natalie, on a sunny late winter day in mid-March.

Advertisement

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Dark clouds roll over Kettle Cove on April 12.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Meg Braley and her dog Cahyo walk along Willard Beach in South Portland on April 5, a mild and sunny day.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Daffodils bloom at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco on April 12.

Photo by Derek Davis

Scarlett Kimball, 4, of Gorham explores a puddle while walking with her mother, Emily Kimball, at Back Cove in Portland on April 12.

Advertisement