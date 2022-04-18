Every day we are witnessing on the news the horrors of war. Yet despite that, we continue to find war an acceptable way of expressing American values. I do not understand how we can continue to believe that such action can ever lead to world peace.

Worse yet, when refugees coming to this country, fleeing from war in their homeland, we require them to pledge they would participate in war whenever the leaders of this country select that. Because they’ve experienced wars in their past and seen firsthand what it does to innocent people, it seems reasonable to give them a pass on any future war in which this country is involved. We should allow them to have no part in any future war.

Our country should cease asking immigrants to pledge that they would be willing to take up arms for us in the future. That is asking too much of such people, especially at a time when they are just getting used to living here.

Cushman D. Anthony

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: