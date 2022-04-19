All that jazz

Exhibits/Galleries

10×10 Show: Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. Work in a variety of media, all 10-by-10 inches. To May 1.

Maine Pottery Tour: April 30 and May 1, self-guided, locations statewide, mainepotterytour.org.

Sensing Place: through June 12, UNE Gallery, 74 College St., Portland. Free.

“Snake Hold”: by Natalie Woodlock, through April 26 in the window at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibition/snake-hold/.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Film

Teaser Tuesdays: 6 p.m. May 3, 10, 17 and 24, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Film series, free and open to the public, msmt.org.

Friday 4/22

“Infinite Storm”: 1 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Brunswick. $9-$10, eventbrite.com.

“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9, space538.org.

Earth Day Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Maine Outdoor Film Festival presents conservation-themed version of the popular film tour. Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. $20-$25, maineaudubon.org.

Saturday 4/23

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival: virtual, $10-$20, browercenter.org.

Sunday 4/24

“Back to Good Times”: comedy videos, 5 p.m., Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10. goodtheater.com.

Wednesday 4/27

“Last of the Right Whales”: Maine premiere, 7 p.m., Nickelodeon (Patriot) Cinema, 1 Temple St., Portland. Post-film discussion with the audience and whale experts. lastoftherightwhales.com.

Saturday 4/30

Jazz at the Movies | “The Modern Day Jazz Quartet: From Residency to Legacy”: 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Director Q&A after. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick : “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring our first 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum: “Stories,” group show with 5 Maine book artists, noon-4 p.m., Sunday-Friday through April 29, 267 Congress St., Portland.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.

Portland Museum of Art: “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Wednesday 4/27

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: Recent Acquisitions: 4:30 p.m. Curatorial staff discuss their favorite new artworks. 255 Maine St, Brunswick. bowdoin.edu.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote: online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Portland Community Chorus: April 22 and 23, South Portland High School. Suggested donation $15; kids 12 and under free. Tickets at the door and portlandcommunitychorus.org.

Friday 4/22

Firefly the Hybrid: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22.

Judy Collins: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$75, statetheatreportland.com.

The Strangely Possibles: 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Candice Hoye Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.

Saturday 4/23

Hannah Damon and Friends: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Heather Petrie: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $10-$20. meetinghousearts.org.

Sans Souci – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

The Wormholes: 8 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Wednesday 4/27

Fiddle & Mandolin Duo: 2 p.m., Lunt Auditorium at OceanView, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Free and open to the public; registration required at oceanview.com.

Thursday 4/28

Happy Folk: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Music at The Museum with George Lopez: noon, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, bowdoin.edu.

Say ZuZu and Palomino Motel: 7:30 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. bandsintown.com.

LP: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35.

Friday 4/29

Katie Daggett & Ed DesJardins: 7 p.m., Cadenza in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

The Novel Jazz Septet: 7 p.m., Frontier Café, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $18-$20.

Amadou & Mariam & The Blind Boys of Alabama: 8 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Local H & Juliana Hatfield: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 4/30

“Sediments We Move”: 5 p.m., U.S. premiere presented by Oratorio Chorale and the Bowdoin College Chorus, Halo at the Point, 20 Van Aken Way, Portland. Free, eventbrite.com.

Doug Kolmar Album Release: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$25, cadenzafreeport.com.

Karaoke Night at Stroudwater: 7-10 p.m., Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Free, eventbrite.com.

Music of Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Eli Young Band: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30.

Flacco’s Bizarre Adventure: 10 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Desperate Measures”: through April 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $32-$39. goodtheater.com.

“Firebird”: 7:30 p.m. April 29 and 2 p.m. April 30, Portland Ballet at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., tickets through PortTIX.

“The Last Five Years”: April 22 through May 1, The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, chocolatechurcharts.org.

“The Little Mermaid”: South Portland High School Musical Theatre Program: April 29 and 30; May 1, 6 and 7. 637 Highland Ave. $10- $12.

Maine Playwrights Festival: Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., April 28 through May 8, over 40 Maine-based theater artists and performances of six plays, staged readings, showtix4u.com.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7 p.m. April 30 and 2 p.m. May 1, Freeport Performing Arts Center. $5/door, cash only, or onthestage.com.

“The Secret Princess”: April 29 through May 8, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport, snowlionrep.org.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

Friday 4/22

Comedian Bob Marley: 6:30 p.m., Clambake Seafood Restaurant, 354 Pine Point R0ad, Scarborough. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 4/30

“Lisa the Wise”: 1 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Imaginative shadow puppetry, $10-$22. tickettailor.com.

Masque & Gown: Greek Theater: 1 p.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. bowdoin.edu.

Collective Motion Arts Center: 6 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Celebration of dancers and musicians from Southern Maine. $20-$25, stlawrencearts.org.

