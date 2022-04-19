All that jazz

The Novel Jazz Septet will be performing at Frontier Café in Brunswick Friday, April 29, Duke Ellington’s birthday. The weekend also features International Dance Day and International Jazz Day. Celebrate all three by dancing the night away. Contributed / Frontier Café

Exhibits/Galleries

10×10 Show: Meetinghouse Arts Gallery, 40 Main St., Freeport. Work in a variety of media, all 10-by-10 inches. To May 1.

Maine Pottery Tour: April 30 and May 1, self-guided, locations statewide, mainepotterytour.org.

Sensing Place: through June 12, UNE Gallery, 74 College St., Portland. Free.

“Snake Hold”: by Natalie Woodlock, through April 26 in the window at Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org/exhibition/snake-hold/.

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland.

Film

Teaser Tuesdays: 6 p.m. May 3, 10, 17 and 24, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Film series, free and open to the public, msmt.org.

Friday 4/22

“Infinite Storm”: 1 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Mill 3, Brunswick. $9-$10, eventbrite.com.

“We’re All Going to the World’s Fair”: 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9, space538.org.

Earth Day Film Festival: 7:30 p.m., Maine Outdoor Film Festival presents conservation-themed version of the popular film tour. Maine Audubon, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. $20-$25, maineaudubon.org.

Saturday 4/23

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival: virtual, $10-$20, browercenter.org.

Sunday 4/24

“Back to Good Times”: comedy videos, 5 p.m., Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $10. goodtheater.com.

Wednesday 4/27

“Last of the Right Whales”: Maine premiere,  7 p.m., Nickelodeon (Patriot) Cinema, 1 Temple St., Portland. Post-film discussion with the audience and whale experts. lastoftherightwhales.com.

Saturday 4/30

Jazz at the Movies | “The Modern Day Jazz Quartet: From Residency to Legacy”: 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Director Q&A after. Free, portlandconservatoryofmusic.org.

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland, theapohadiontheater.com.

Frontier Theater: 14 Maine St., Brunswick, explorefrontier.com/events/all.

Southworth Planetarium: 96 Falmouth St., Portland, in person, usm.maine.edu/planet/location-and-hours.

Museums

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick “Marcia Resnick: As it Is or Could Be” and “Jona Frank: Model Home” to June 5. “Innovation and Resilience Across Three Generations of Wabanaki Basket-Making” to June. Free admission, bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

“Maine Historical Society in Pictures: Exploring our first 200 Years”: Over two centuries of paintings, photographs and stories of pivotal MHS leaders. 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to May 21. Non-member adults, $10; children (6-17), $5; under 6, free. Registration required at mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum: “Stories,” group show with 5 Maine book artists, noon-4 p.m., Sunday-Friday through April 29, 267 Congress St., Portland.

“Northern Threads: Two Centuries of Dress at Maine Historical Society, part I”: museum bicentennial exhibit at 489 Congress St., Portland. On view to July 30. Admission fees, registration apply.

Portland Museum of Art: “North Atlantic Triennial Down North”: contemporary art of the North Atlantic region, to June 5. portlandmuseum.org/triennial.

Wednesday 4/27

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: Recent Acquisitions: 4:30 p.m. Curatorial staff discuss their favorite new artworks. 255 Maine St, Brunswick. bowdoin.edu.

Ongoing

Maine Museum of Photographic Arts Antidote: online at mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org/antidote.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation, Bowdoin College, 255 Maine St., Brunswick, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum.

Music

Portland Community Chorus: April 22 and 23, South Portland High School. Suggested donation $15; kids 12 and under free. Tickets at the door and portlandcommunitychorus.org.

Friday 4/22

Firefly the Hybrid: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15-$22.

Judy Collins: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$75, statetheatreportland.com.

The Strangely Possibles: 7 p.m., Cadenza, Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

Candice Hoye Ensemble: 7:30 p.m., Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, 12 South Campus Drive, Brunswick. Free.

Saturday 4/23

Hannah Damon and Friends: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Heather Petrie: 7 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. $10-$20. meetinghousearts.org.

Sans Souci – A Tribute to Jerry Garcia Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland.

The Wormholes: 8 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Wednesday 4/27

Fiddle & Mandolin Duo: 2 p.m., Lunt Auditorium at OceanView, 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth. Free and open to the public; registration required at oceanview.com.

Thursday 4/28

Happy Folk: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Music at The Museum with George Lopez: noon, Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, bowdoin.edu.

Say ZuZu and Palomino Motel: 7:30 p.m., Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. bandsintown.com.

LP: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35.

Friday 4/29

Katie Daggett & Ed DesJardins: 7 p.m., Cadenza in Freeport. visitfreeport.com.

The Novel Jazz Septet: 7 p.m., Frontier Café, 14 Maine St., Mill 3 Fort Andross, Brunswick. $18-$20.

Amadou & Mariam & The Blind Boys of Alabama: 8 p.m. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Local H & Juliana Hatfield: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 4/30

“Sediments We Move”: 5 p.m., U.S. premiere presented by Oratorio Chorale and the Bowdoin College Chorus, Halo at the Point, 20 Van Aken Way, Portland. Free, eventbrite.com.

Doug Kolmar Album Release: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $10-$25, cadenzafreeport.com.

Karaoke Night at Stroudwater: 7-10 p.m., Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Free, eventbrite.com.

Music of Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert: 7 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com.

Eli Young Band: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $30.

Flacco’s Bizarre Adventure: 10 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com.

Ongoing

80’s n Retro Party: rotating DJs last Saturday of every month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com.

Afrobeat Saturdays: 9 p.m. Saturdays, Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, eventbrite.com.

Darlin’ Corey: 6 p.m. first Friday of the month through December, Port City Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland.

Foundation Friday: second Friday of the month, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Community. Dance. Music. Love. See flasklounge.com for time.

Fourth Friday Jazz with rotating special guest: 8-11 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com.

Irish Music Night: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, facebook.com/IrishNightAtBlue.

Karaoke: 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. every Thursday, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. sopo.seadogbrewing.com.

Open DJ Night: Every Tuesday at Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Bring records, CDs, or controller; all formats/genres welcome. flasklounge.com.

Under the Covers: 8-11:30 p.m., third Friday of the month, Seasons Grille, 155 Riverside St., Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Desperate Measures”: through April 24, Good Theater, 76 Congress St., Portland. $32-$39. goodtheater.com.

“Firebird”: 7:30 p.m. April 29 and 2 p.m. April 30, Portland Ballet at Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., tickets through PortTIX.

“The Last Five Years”: April 22 through May 1, The Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, chocolatechurcharts.org.

“The Little Mermaid”: South Portland High School Musical Theatre Program: April 29 and 30; May 1, 6 and 7. 637 Highland Ave. $10- $12.

Maine Playwrights Festival: Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25 Forest Ave., April 28 through May 8, over 40 Maine-based theater artists and performances of six plays, staged readings, showtix4u.com.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7 p.m. April 30 and 2 p.m. May 1, Freeport Performing Arts Center. $5/door, cash only, or onthestage.com.

“The Secret Princess”: April 29 through May 8, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport, snowlionrep.org.

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person, eventbrite.com.

Friday 4/22

Comedian Bob Marley: 6:30 p.m., Clambake Seafood Restaurant, 354 Pine Point R0ad, Scarborough. bandsintown.com.

Saturday 4/30

“Lisa the Wise”: 1 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Imaginative shadow puppetry, $10-$22. tickettailor.com.

Masque & Gown: Greek Theater: 1 p.m., Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 255 Maine St., Brunswick. bowdoin.edu.

Collective Motion Arts Center: 6 p.m., St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. Celebration of dancers and musicians from Southern Maine. $20-$25, stlawrencearts.org.

