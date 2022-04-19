Is the Press Herald’s opinion of our youth so little that it’s not worth one sentence in the paper when more than 100 students of Maine showed up on the Maine Capitol steps April 13 to speak about the beauty of our world through dance, poetry and strong knowledge of what is happening to our climate? Wide grins were displayed on those of us with gray hair in admiration of those young people. We were in pure awe of their poise, knowledge and gentleness alongside anger and use of their voice to stand up for their beliefs in our democracy.

We need to listen more. We need to share the hope alongside of the horror of the news, as these young people did so expertly. We need to apologize to them for what they are going to be living through, and collaborate to create solutions with them.

What good is it for them to participate in our democracy if their voices are not heard by those in power? Please report on the bills they spoke about, even the ones the Press Herald editorial board (Our View, Jan. 27) raised questions about (supported by the Maine House and Senate), L.D. 1902, Resolve: To Establish a Pilot Program To Encourage Climate Education in Maine Public Schools.

In the words of the great Greta Thunberg, “shame on you” for your lack of reporting! What do we want? Climate action! When do we want it? Now! Congratulations to the activists and their tremendous work carrying on with little recognition.

Carey Hotaling

member, Nature Based Education Consortium

Freeport

Advertisement

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: