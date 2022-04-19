BOSTON — Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez and infielder Jonathan Araúz have been added to the COVID-19 related injury list.

The team announced their additions on Tuesday, a day after catcher Kevin Plawecki and two staffers tested positive for the virus.

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Danish was recalled from Worcester and Boston selected the contract of outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the Triple-A farm team to take their places on the roster.

Boston opened a three-game series against Toronto on Tuesday night.

After Sunday’s 8-1 victory over the Twins, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said Boston expected to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto.

Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game.

To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose – or one dose of Johnson & Johnson – at least 14 days prior to entry.

Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.

PADRES: San Diego became the first team to announce a deal for ads on its uniforms, saying that patches with a Motorola logo will be worn on the right sleeves of their jerseys.

The March 10 memorandum of understanding for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association gave the 30 teams the right to sell patch ads on uniforms and sticker ads on helmets. The sides adopted an Aug. 6, 2021, proposal by MLB to amend a section of the Official Baseball Rules which states: “No part of the uniform shall include patches or designs relating to commercial advertisement.”

METS: Outfielder Brandon Nimmo was activated from the COVID-19 injured list but wasn’t in New York’s lineup for a doubleheader opener against the San Francisco Giants.

New York didn’t announce a lineup until roughly 30 minutes before first pitch while waiting to see if outfielders Nimmo and Mark Canha would be cleared from COVID-19 protocols. Canha remained on the injured list.

Nimmo and Canha were placed on the IL prior to the Mets’ home opener last Friday. Bench coach Glenn Sherlock is also away from the team, and Manager Buck Showalter said that Sherlock was “not close” to returning.

