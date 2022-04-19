TOPSHAM — Audrey Marchildon scored with 2:35 remaining to give Mt. Ararat a 5-4 win over Messalonskee on Tuesday in girls’ lacrosse.

Madison Kenny scored two goals for Mt. Ararat (2-0), and Olivia Cox and Elsa Daulerio added goals.

Francesca Caccamo led Messalonskee (1-1) with two goals, and Julia Wade and Natalie Townsend each added goals.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

LEWISTON 11, CONY 10: Daven Langelier’s fourth goal was the winner in overtime as the Blue Devils (1-1) won at Augusta.

Langelier added two assists, and Cody Dionne had four goals and an assist. Eli Bigelow (two assists), Sam Courtemanche and Donovan Jackson (assist) had the other goals, and Cooper Kearns (five saves) and Brock Rancourt (two) handled the goaltending.

Kyle Crooker led Cony (1-1) with three goals and two assists, and Logan Tyler and Jack Morrill each had two goals and an assist. Nick Geneseo, Brodi Freeman and Gabriel Biasuz had the other goals, and Elijah Beland made 17 saves.