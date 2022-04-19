Chebeague Island

Thur.  4/21  5 p.m.  Facilities Committee

Tues.  4/26  6 p.m.  School Committee Chebeague Island School

Cumberland

Mon.  4/25  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Durham

Thur.  4/21  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission

Fri.  4/22  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Eureka Center

Tues.  4/26  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Tues.  4/26  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Eureka Center

Thur.  4/28  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Falmouth

Thur.  4/21  7 p.m.  Harbor Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  4/25  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  4/26  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

Freeport

Thur.  4/21  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Mon.  4/25  7 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues.  4/26  6 p.m.  Downtown Vision/Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Wed.  4/27  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  Town Hall

North Yarmouth

Tues.  4/26  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Wescustogo

Thur.  4/28  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Mon.  4/25  5:30 p.m.  Select Board Meeting/Public Hearing  Mallett Hall

Tues.  4/26  6:30 p.m.  Budget Committee and Select Board Joint Meeting

Wed.  4/27  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

Mon.  4/25  3 p.m.  Complete Streets Advisory Committee  Community Room/Zoom

Mon.  4/25  6 p.m.  Historic Preservation Committee  Community Room

Tues.  4/26  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  Community Room

Wed.  4/27  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin/Zoom

Thur.  4/28  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee  West Wing

Thur.  4/28  7 p.m.  Town Council  Community Room

Thur.  4/28  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

