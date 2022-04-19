Chebeague Island
Thur. 4/21 5 p.m. Facilities Committee
Tues. 4/26 6 p.m. School Committee Chebeague Island School
Cumberland
Mon. 4/25 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Durham
Thur. 4/21 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission
Fri. 4/22 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Eureka Center
Tues. 4/26 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town OfficeAdvertisement
Tues. 4/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Eureka Center
Thur. 4/28 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Falmouth
Thur. 4/21 7 p.m. Harbor Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 4/25 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 4/26 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning AppealsAdvertisement
Freeport
Thur. 4/21 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
Mon. 4/25 7 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Tues. 4/26 6 p.m. Downtown Vision/Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Wed. 4/27 6 p.m. Project Review Board Town Hall
North Yarmouth
Tues. 4/26 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop WescustogoAdvertisement
Thur. 4/28 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Mon. 4/25 5:30 p.m. Select Board Meeting/Public Hearing Mallett Hall
Tues. 4/26 6:30 p.m. Budget Committee and Select Board Joint Meeting
Wed. 4/27 7 p.m. Conservation Commission Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
Mon. 4/25 3 p.m. Complete Streets Advisory Committee Community Room/ZoomAdvertisement
Mon. 4/25 6 p.m. Historic Preservation Committee Community Room
Tues. 4/26 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee Community Room
Wed. 4/27 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin/Zoom
Thur. 4/28 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee West Wing
Thur. 4/28 7 p.m. Town Council Community RoomAdvertisement
Thur. 4/28 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
