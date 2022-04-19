Frederick A. Kempf 1954 – 2022 BATH – Frederick A. Kempf, known to his family and friends as Rick, passed peacefully on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Bath. He was born Dec. 13, 1954 in Norwalk, Conn. His father served in the U.S. Navy, and later worked at the Shipyard in Bath. Rick attended Bath Schools. He is survived by his daughter, Liz Kempf and her fiance Jaceb McNeill; and extended family. He was predeceased by Leslie Becker, the mother of Liz; his mother and father; and by his son. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, Bath. Burial services will be private. Condolences for the family may be expressed online at http://www. daiglefuneralhome.com.

