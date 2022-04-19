Marie E. Reil 1943 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Marie E. Reil, 79, died April 13, 2022, at her residence in Brunswick with her daughters and sister by her side. She fought four long years with bladder and lung cancer. Marie was born in Bath, Feb. 28, 1943, to Elizabeth (Munsey) and Albert J. Reno Jr. Marie was a house keeper for many years and became friends with all of them. She loved country music, crafting and everyone she came in contact with. Marie was known to everyone as “Bebee”. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #202 of Topsham. She is survived by two daughters Elaina LeClaire and David, and Cheryl Reil and Russ, her brother, Joseph (Albert) Reno and Joyce, her sister Victoria Reil with whom she lived and Victoria’s cat “Turbie”, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Marie was predeceased by her parents and a son David R. Reil Jr. Per Marie’s request there will be no funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a note or share a memory please visit http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Chans Hospice Care 60 Baribeau Dr. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: New England Cancer Specialist 105 Topsham Fair Mall Ste 1 Topsham, ME 04086

