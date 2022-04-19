PORTLAND – Robert E. Young, Sr. 91, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Enclave on April 13, 2022.

Bob was born in South Portland on Sept. 21, 1930 and, after his family moved to Portland, he attended Portland area schools and there met Mary McDonough, his high school sweetheart and future wife. Bob was well-loved and popular and had the good fortune of being a talented athlete like many of his brothers. He participated in many sports during high school, eventually becoming a Football All-State Athlete.

After high school, Bob joined the Air Force, where he worked on Air Force bombers. After the Air Force, Bob returned home and shortly thereafter married Mary. Together, Bob and Mary they had four sons.

Bob was also an exceptionally hard worker and was dedicated to building a successful business to support his family. He worked for several years as an assistant manager of a local A&P food store and during that time, he worked evenings pursuing licensing as a master electrician. After leaving A&P, he started an extremely successful electrical contracting business, Young’s Electric, at which his sons worked with him for many years. Bob was able to parlay his success with his contracting business into real estate development and with his son Kevin, built four commercial buildings in the Riverside area back in the early 80’s.

Bob retired at the age of 57, spending his remaining years between Scarborough and Clearwater, Fla. He and Mary loved to travel and took many trips over the years to Italy, Russia, and Ireland. But by far, their favorite vacations were on cruises, especially to Alaska.

More so than his career, Bob was completely devoted to his family, and there will be many fond memories of the mounds of Christmas presents at their house. Bob and Mary enjoyed having their grandchildren visit them in Florida so that they could take them to Disney World, Universal and Sea World.

Bob will be remembered as someone who always had a smile on his face. He loved to dance and was the life of the party. He had many hobbies, including a life-long love of golfing, fishing, boating, dog, and horse racing.

Bob was predeceased by Mary (née McDonough), his loving wife of 54 years; his parents, Guy and Goldie (Beaumont) Young; his brothers Donny, Charlie, and Royce, his sisters Gayle Witterveld and Arline Emmons; and his grandchildren Robert III and Kaylor.

Bob is survived by his devoted sons Robert Jr. of Portland, David and his wife Mona of Gray, Kevin and his wife Michele of South Portland, Craig of Scarborough; his loving grandchildren Jessica, Vanessa, Peter, Sara, Lilly, Nikki, Hunter, Kieran, Tyler; his great-grandchildren Zoey, Maxwell, Maeve, and Jesse; his sisters Sylvia and husband Bruce Morse, Gloria Nappi, Donna Horne, Dolores Hannah and husband Charles, Janice Shaw and husband Galyn, his brothers Alan, Gary and wife Cindy, Paul and wife Pamela, Guy and wife Crystal; many nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.

Friends and family are invited to attend a time of Visitation on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 3-7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords St., Portland. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10 a.m., with interment following at Evergreen Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the Young family.

Should friends desire, donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the:

Maine Cancer Foundation

in the name of Robert E. Young Sr. at https://mainecancer.org/donate-now or

by mail to

170 US-1 #250

Falmouth ME 04105

